England’s World Cup-winning coach Trevor Bayliss has been approached by popular T20 franchise – Sunrisers Hyderabad for his services in the next edition of cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL). He will replace fellow Australian Tom Moody for the role of head coach with the Orange Army. This will be Bayliss’ second time in IPL after his stint with another mega-franchise – Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). He powered KKR to two IPL title during his tenure from 2012-2014.

Bayliss will step down from his current role with the England team after the highly-anticipated Ashes series, beginning on August 1 at Edgbaston. Former Australian all-rounder Moody was in charge of Sunrisers for the past seven years and guided them to the trophy in 2016.

🚨Announcement🚨 Trevor Bayliss, England’s WC Winning coach, has been appointed as the new Head Coach of SunRisers Hyderabad. #SRHCoachTrevor pic.twitter.com/ajqeRUBym5 — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) July 18, 2019



“After very careful consideration, the Sunrisers franchise has decided to take a new direction with the head coaching role and will be parting ways with Tom Moody,” the team said in a statement.

“Trevor has already won 2 IPL trophies with Kolkata Knight Riders and has also won the Big Bash League with Sydney Sixers. He is a proven winner and we feel his successful track record will be ideal in taking Sunrisers forward.”

The tenure of his contract was not revealed. The franchise also thanked Moody for his contribution.

“We would like to thank Tom Moody, who has made an enormous impact with the franchise, helping us achieve 5 playoff appearances over the past 7 years including a much measured treasured championship in 2016,” the statement added.

Sunrisers finished fourth in the IPL 2019 after losing the Eliminator to Delhi Capitals.