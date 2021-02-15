TRI vs BAR Dream11 Team Predictions

Trinidad & Tobago vs Barbados Pride Dream11 Team Prediction West Indies ODD – Online Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's TRI vs BAR at North Sound: Trinidad & Tobago will aim for a hat-trick of win when they take on Barbados in what will be the eighth match of the Super50 Cup today. T&T have won their first two matches so far and are currently second in the six-team points table. On the other hand, Barbados have started their campaign with back-to-back defeats and will hope for a win today against a high-on-confidence Trinidad.

TOSS: The West Indies ODD toss between Trinidad & Tobago and Barbados Pride will take place at 6:00 PM IST – February 15.

Time: 6:30 PM IST.

Venue: North Sound.

TRI vs BAR My Dream11 Team

Jason Holder (captain), Nicholas Pooran (vice-captain), Evin Lewis, Jason Mohammed, Jonathan Carter, Shamarh Brooks, Kieron Pollard, Roston Chase, Akeal Hosein, Ravi Rampaul, Chemar Holder

TRI vs BAR Probable Playing XIs

Trinidad & Tobago: Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Jason Mohammed, Darren Bravo, Nicholas Pooran, Keiron Pollard, Denesh Ramdin, Sunil Narine, Ravi Rampaul, Anderson Phillip, Akeal Hosein.

Barbados Pride: Zachary McCaskie, Justin Greaves, Shamarh Brooks, Jonathan Carter, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Ashley Nurse, Tevyn Walcott, Joshua Bishop, Akeem Jordan and Chemar Holder

TRI vs BAR Full Squads

Trinidad & Tobago: Denesh Ramdin, Kieron Pollard, Darren Bravo, Sunil Narine, Ravi Rampaul, Anderson Phillip, Akeal Hosein, Khary Pierre, Kjorn Ottley, Imran Khan, Jayden Seales, Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Nicholas Pooran, Jason Mohammad

Barbados Pride: Tevyn Walcott, Ashley Nurse, Joshua Bishop, Akeem Jordan, Chemar Holder, Nicholas Kirton, Jonathan Drakes, Dominic Drakes, Keon Harding, Zachary McCaskie, Justin Greaves, Shamarh Brooks, Jonathan Carter, Roston Chase, Jason Holder

