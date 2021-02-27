TRI vs GUY Dream11 Team Predictions West Indies ODD

T&T Red Force vs Guyana Jaguars Dream11 Team Prediction West Indies ODD – Online Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s TRI vs GUY at Coolidge Cricket Ground: In another exciting match of West Indies ODD 2021, Guyana Jaguars will take on T&T Red Force vs Guyana Jaguars at the Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua on Saturday. The West Indies ODD TRI vs GUY match will start at 11:00 PM IST – February 27. With likes of Chandrapaul Hemraj, Tevin Imlach, Shimron Hetmyer in their ranks Guyana Jaguars boast a strong batting unit that can thrash the best of the batters. The T&T side comprises some big stars like Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Darren Bravo, Jason Mohammed, Nicholas Pooran and with a more international experience they will have an edge over their opponents. Here is the West Indies ODD Dream11 Team Prediction – ODD Dream11 Guru Tips and TRI vs GUY Dream11 Team Prediction, TRI vs GUY Fantasy Cricket Prediction ODD game, TRI vs GUY Probable XIs West Indies ODD, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – T&T Red Force vs Guyana Jaguars, Fantasy Playing Tips – West Indies ODD.

TOSS: The West Indies ODD toss between T&T Red Force and Guyana Jaguars will take place at 10:30 PM IST – February 27.

Time: 11.00 PM IST.

Venue: Coolidge Cricket Ground.

TRI vs GUY My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Anthony Bramble

Batsman – Jason Mohammad, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer (vc), Evin Lewis (c)

All-Rounders – Gudakesh Motie, Kieron Pollard, Chris Barnwell

Bowlers – Ravi Rampaul, Romario Shepherd, Imran Khan

TRI vs GUY Probable Playing XIs

T&T Red Force: Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Darren Bravo, Jason Mohammed, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard (c), Khary Pierre, Imran Khan, Ravi Rampaul, Anderson Phillip, Akeal Hosein

Guyana Jaguars: Chandrapaul Hemraj, Tevin Imlach, ShimronHetmyer, Chris Barnwell, Leon Johnson (c), Raymon Reifer, Anthony Bramble (wk), Romario Shepherd, Kevin Sinclair, VeerasammyPermaul, Gudakes hMotie

TRI vs GUY Squads

T&T Red Force: Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Darren Bravo, Jason Mohammed, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard (c), Khary Pierre, Imran Khan, Ravi Rampaul, Anderson Phillip, Akeal Hosein, Kjorn Ottley, DeneshRamdin, Jayden Seales, Sunil Narine

Guyana Jaguars: Chandrapaul Hemraj, Tevin Imlach, ShimronHetmyer, Chris Barnwell, Leon Johnson (c), Raymon Reifer, Anthony Bramble (wk), Romario Shepherd, Kevin Sinclair, VeerasammyPermaul, Gudakes hMotie, Keon Joseph, Kemal Savory, Nial Smith, Ramaal Lewis, Akshaya Persaud, AsadFudadin

Check Dream11 Prediction/ GUY Dream11 Team/ TRI Dream11 Team/ Guyana Jaguars Dream11 Team Prediction/ T&T Red Force vs Guyana Jaguars Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips – West Indies ODD/ Online Cricket Tips and more.