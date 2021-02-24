TRI vs JAM Dream11 Team Predictions West Indies ODD

Trinidad & Tobago vs Jamaica Dream11 Team Prediction West Indies ODD – Online Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's TRI vs JAM at Coolidge Cricket Ground: In the first semifinal of West Indies ODD 2021, Trinidad & Tobago will take on Jamaica at the Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua on Wednesday. The West Indies ODD TRI vs JAM match will start at 11 PM IST – February 24. Trinidad & Tobago have been the sole dominant force in the tournament, having won all their league matches and qualified at the top of the points table. Evin Lewis and Jason Mohammad have been the top run-getters for T&T Red Force averaging 47 and 95 respectively along with Imran Khan in the bowling department. On the other hand, Jamaica Scorpions qualified for the knockout stages at fourth position with two wins and three losses during the league stage. Andre McCarthy has been a one-man army for Jamaica with the ball as well as bat. Here is the West Indies ODD Dream11 Team Prediction – ODD Dream11 Guru Tips and TRI vs JAM Dream11 Team Prediction, TRI vs JAM Fantasy Cricket Prediction ODD game, TRI vs JAM Probable XIs West Indies ODD, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Trinidad & Tobago vs Jamaica, Fantasy Playing Tips – West Indies ODD.

TOSS: The West Indies ODD toss between Trinidad & Tobago and Jamaica will take place at 10:30 PM IST – February 24.

Time: 11 PM IST.

Venue: Coolidge Cricket Ground.

TRI vs JAM My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Nicholas Pooran

Batsmen – Evin Lewis, Jason Mohammad (vc), Rovman Powell

All-Rounders – Andre McCarthy (C), Kieron Pollard, Fabian Allen, Sunil Narine

Bowlers – Imran Khan, Ravi Rampaul, Jeavor Royal

TRI vs JAM Probable Playing XIs

Trinidad & Tobago: Evin Lewis, Kjorn Ottley, Jason Mohammad, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard (C), Denesh Ramdin (wk), Sunil Narine, Imran Khan, Khary Pierre, Ravi Rampaul, Jayden Seales.

Jamaica: Aldane Thomas (wk), Brandon King, Paul Palmer, Andre McCarthy, Rovman Powell (C), Javelle Glen, Fabian Allen, Derval Green, Jamie Merchant, Odean Smith, Jeavor Royal.

TRI vs JAM Squads

Trinidad & Tobago: Kieron Pollard (C), Darren Bravo (VC), Akeal Hosein, Imran Khan, Evin Lewis, Jason Mohammed, Sunil Narine, Kjorn Ottley, Khary Pierre, Nicholas Pooran, Anderson Phillip, Denesh Ramdin, Ravi Rampaul, Jayden Seales, and Lendl Simmons.

Jamaica: Aldane Thomas (wk), Brandon King, Paul Palmer, Andre McCarthy, Rovman Powell (c), Javelle Glen, Fabian Allen, Derval Green, Jamie Merchant, Odean Smith, Jeavor Royal, Romaine Morrison, Dennis Bulli, Oshane Thomas, Sheldon Cottrell.

