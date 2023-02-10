Home

Tribute To His Footwork, Temperament, Skill- Ravi Shastri Heaps Praise on Rohit Sharma After Slamming 9th Test Ton

Former India coach Ravi Shastri was in all praise for the Hitman after his century.

Tribute To His Footwork, Temperament, Skill- Ravi Shastri Heaps Praise on Rohit Sharma After Slamming 9th Test Ton. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: India captain Rohit Sharma ended an over two-year drought by scoring the ninth Test hundred of his Test career against Australia at Nagpur’s VCA Stadium on Friday. Rohit, who scored his eighth century against England at The Oval in September 2021 had failed to reach the three-figure mark in Tests since then.

On the second day of the first Test of the four-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy series at the VCA Stadium here, Rohit scored a brilliant hundred, reaching the three-figures in 171 balls, hitting 14 fours and two sixes. With the hundred, he became India’s first ever batter to smash hundreds in all the formats as skipper.

Former India coach Ravi Shastri was in all praise for the Hitman after his century.

“It’s a tribute to his footwork, his temperament and skill. He has played with his wrists, played late and he is never coming hard at the ball. He has played with soft hands. A great example of how to bat on this pitch. Because of the time he has, he can play both spin and pace with good effect. And when he wants to hit, he can go big,” Shastri told to Star Sports.

“I think that the partnership between Jadeja and Rohit came at the right time for India. I think they both realised the importance of that partnership. And you could see Rohit, even after getting to his hundred, it was as if he was taking fresh guard, and starting all over again. And Jadeja has improved over the years, he believes in himself and he is a useful contributor lower down the order whenever he is needed,” he further added.

