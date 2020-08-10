World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) legend James Harris aka Kamala has passed away at the age of 70. The 6-foot-7, 380-pound Harris, terrorised opponents under the frightening face paint of Kamala, the battled the greatest Superstars in sports-entertainment history, including Hulk Hogan, The Undertaker and Andre the Giant, WWE said in a statement. Also Read - WWE Extreme Rules 2020, Bray Wyatt vs Braun Strowman: Swamp Fight Gets a Thumbs Down in Twitterverse

While details regarding the cause behind his death haven't been made public, Kenny Casanova, who co-wrote . Harris's autobiography, claimed he succumbed to coronavirus.

A ninth-grade dropout, Harris, who has nicknamed The Ugandan Giant, competed in over 400 matches during his professional career. His last WWE appearance was in 2006 but he continued to wrestle for regional promotions until 2010.

Later on, multiple health issues including diabetes, led to amputation of his left leg (below the knee) in 2011 and then right in 2012.

Tributes are pouring in from the world of professional wrestling with Bret Hart recalling his meeting with Harris in 1981, calling him one of the “friendliest, nicest, happy-go-lucky guys” in pro-wrestling.

“I’m heartbroken to hear of the passing away of Big Jim Harris, aka Kamala,” Hart wrote on Instagram. “I met Jim in 1981 in Croydon, close to London England where he was breaking in as The Mississippi Mauler working with Big Daddy Crabtree. I caught up with him 3 years later as Kamala in WWE when he was a terrifying monster heel working on top with Hulk Hogan. Unlike his heel character, he was one of the friendliest, nicest, happy-go-lucky guys I ever knew in pro wrestling,” he said.