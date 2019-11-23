Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Trinidad and Tobago vs Guyana Dream11 Team Prediction Super50 Cup 2019: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips TNT vs GUY Group B Match at Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad 11:00 PM IST:

The 2019–20 Regional Super50 is the 46th edition of the Regional Super50, the domestic limited-overs cricket competition for the countries of the Cricket West Indies (CWI). The tournament started on 6 November 2019, with the final scheduled to take place on 1 December 2019. The tournament features the six regular teams of West Indian domestic cricket (Barbados, Barbados, Jamaica, the Leeward Islands, Trinidad and Tobago, and the Windward Islands), the Combined Campuses and Colleges team and the Combined Campuses And Colleges Team. The national teams of the United States and Canada are also taking part. Combined Campuses and Colleges are the defending champions.

TOSS – The toss between Trinidad and Tobago and Guyana will take place at 10:30 PM (IST) on November 23.

Time: 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad.

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – S Katwaroo

Batsmen – Leon Johnson, Kyle Hope, Jeremy Solozano, Darren Bravo

All-Rounders – Chandrapaul Hemraj (captain), C Barnwell (vice-captain)

Bowlers – Raymon Reifer, V Permaul, Ronsford Beaton, A Phillip

TNT vs GUY Predicted XI:

Trinidad and Tobago: Jeremy Solonazo, Tion Webster, Kyle Hope, Darren Bravo, Jason Mohammed, Odean Smith, Yannick Ottley, Imran Khan (captain), Steven Katwaroo (wicketkeeper), Anderson Phillip, Jon-Russ Jaggesar

Guyana: Chandrapaul Hemraj, Kemol Savory (wicketkeeper), Leon Johnson (captain), Christopher Barnwell, Raymon Reifer, Jonathan Foo, Anthony Bramble, Ramaal Lewis, Veerasammy Permaul, Ronsford Beaton, Gudakesh Motie

SQUADS:

Trinidad and Tobago: Imran Khan (c), Yannick Ottley (vc), Darren Bravo, Kyle Hope, Akeal Hosein, Jon-Russ Jaggesar, Steven Katwaroo, Jason Mohammed, Anderson Phillip, Isaiah Rajah, Keagan Simmons, Odean Smith, Jeremy Solozano, Tion Webster

Guyana: Leon Johnson (c), Ramaal Lewis, Raymon Reifer, Nial Smith, Jonathan Foo, Clinton Pestano, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Gudakesh Motie, Ronsford Beaton, Veerasammy Permaul, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Kemol Savory, Christopher Barnwell, Anthony Bramble

Check Dream11 Prediction/ TNT Dream11 Team/ GUY Dream11 Team/ Trinidad and Tobago Dream11 Team/ Guyana Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more.