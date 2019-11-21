Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Trinidad and Tobago vs USA Prediction Super50 Cup 2019 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Group B Match TNT vs USA:

The 2019–20 Regional Super50 is the 46th edition of the Regional Super50, the domestic limited-overs cricket competition for the countries of the Cricket West Indies (CWI). The tournament started on 6 November 2019, with the final scheduled to take place on 1 December 2019. The tournament features the six regular teams of West Indian domestic cricket (Barbados, Barbados, Jamaica, the Leeward Islands, Trinidad and Tobago, and the Windward Islands), the Combined Campuses and Colleges team and the Combined Campuses And Colleges Team. The national teams of the United States and Canada are also taking part. Combined Campuses and Colleges are the defending champions.

TOSS – The toss between Trinidad and Tobago and USA will take place at 10:30 PM (IST) on November 21.

Time: 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Monank Patel

Batsmen – Darren Bravo, Tion Webster (vice-captain), Kyle Hope, Aaron Jones

All-Rounders – Steven Taylor, Jason Mohammed, Elmore Hutchinson

Bowlers – Imran Khan, Anderson Phillip (captain), Cameron Stevenson

TNT vs USA Predicted XI:

Trinidad and Tobago: Jeremy Solonazo, Tion Webster, Kyle Hope, Darren Bravo, Jason Mohammed, Odean Smith, Yannick Ottley, Imran Khan (captain), Steven Katwaroo (wicketkeeper), Anderson Phillip, Jon-Russ Jaggesar

USA: Xavier Marshall, Sagar Patel, Steven Taylor (captain), Aaron Jones, Monank Patel (wicketkeeper), Nisarg Patel, Timil Patel, Elmore Hutchinson, Rusty Theron, Cameron Stevenson, Nosthush Kenjiige

SQUADS:

Trinidad and Tobago: Imran Khan (c), Yannick Ottley (vc), Darren Bravo, Kyle Hope, Akeal Hosein, Jon-Russ Jaggesar, Steven Katwaroo, Jason Mohammed, Anderson Phillip, Isaiah Rajah, Keagan Simmons, Odean Smith, Jeremy Solozano, Tion Webster

USA: Saurabh Netravalkar (c), Steven Taylor (vc), Karima Gore, Ian Holland, Akshay Homraj, Elmore Hutchinson, Aaron Jones, Nosthush Kenjige, Xavier Marshall, Monank Patel, Nisarg Patel, Sagar Patel, Timil Patel, Jasdeep Singh, Cameron Stevenson, Rusty Theron

