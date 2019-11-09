Dream11 Prediction

Trinidad & Tobago vs Guyana Dream11 Team Prediction Super50 Cup 2019: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips TNT vs GUY Match 7, Group B Match at Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad 11.00 PM IST:

Both the sides have got their campaign off to a winning start. Now, both the sides will look to continue that when Trinidad and Tobago host Guyana. Jeremy Solozano and Darren Bravo have been in top form for the home side and they would hope that continues.

TOSS – The toss between Trinidad & Tobago vs Guyana will take place at 10.30 PM (IST).

Time: 11.00 PM IST.

Venue: Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad

TNT vs GUY My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Kemol Savory

Batsmen – Jeremy Solozano, Darren Bravo (C), Jonathan Foo

All-Rounders – Christopher Barnwell (VC), Chandrapaul Hemraj, Jason Mohammed, Yannick Ottley

Bowlers – Veerasammy Permaul, Ronsford Beaton, Imran Khan, Odean Smith

Probable Playing XIs

Trinidad & Tobago: Jeremy Solozano, Tion Webster, Kyle Hope, Darren Bravo, Jason Mohammed, Steven Katwaroo (WK), Jon Ross Jaggesar, Yannick Ottley, Imran Khan (C), Odean Smith, Anderson Phillip.

Guyana: Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Kemol Savory (WK), Leon Johnson (C), Christopher Barnwell, Raymon Reifer, Jonathan Foo, Ramaal Lewis, Veerasammy Permaul, Ronsford Beaton, Nial Smith.

SQUADS

Trinidad & Tobago: Jeremy Solozano, Tion Webster, Kyle Hope, Darren Bravo, Jason Mohammed, Steven Katwaroo (WK), Jon Ross Jaggesar, Yannick Ottley, Imran Khan (C), Odean Smith, Anderson Phillip, Akeil Hosein, Keagan Simmons, Isaiah Rajah.

Guyana: Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Kemol Savory (WK), Leon Johnson (C), Christopher Barnwell, Raymon Reifer, Jonathan Foo, Ramaal Lewis, Veerasammy Permaul, Ronsford Beaton, Nial Smith, Gudakesh Motie, Clinton Pestano, Anthony Bramble.

