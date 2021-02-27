Trinidad vs Guyana Live Streaming Cricket Super50 Cup 2021

In the final of Super50 Cup 2021, Guyana Jaguars will take on Trinidad & Tobago at the Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua on Saturday evening. For Trinidad and Tobago – Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis and Jason Mohammed have done the majority of the scoring while chasing huge totals. Ravi Rampaul and Kieron Pollard have done a commendable job with the ball by varying their lines and lengths. On the other hand, Guyana Jaguars, finished second on the league table with four wins and a loss from five games. They have been excellent with the bat and the ball. They have established themselves as one of the matches. They are the worthy contenders reach the finals of the ongoing edition of the league. Gudakesh Motie and Nial Smith are amongst the leading wicket-takers, while captain Leon Johnson and Chris Barnwell have scored the majority of the runs. here are all the live cricket streaming details of Trinidad & Tobago vs Guyana – Super50 Cup FINAL.

When is the Trinidad & Tobago vs Guyana Super50 Cup 2021 match be played?

The Super50 Cup 2021 FINAL will be played between Guyana Jaguars and Trinidad & Tobago will take place on February 27, Saturday.

What time will the Trinidad & Tobago vs Guyana Super50 Cup 2021 match be played?

The Trinidad & Tobago vs Guyana Super50 Cup 2021 match will start at 11 PM IST. The toss will take place at 10.30 PM IST.

Where will the Trinidad & Tobago vs Guyana Super50 Cup 2021 match be played?

The Trinidad & Tobago vs Guyana Super50 Cup 2021 match will be played in Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua.

Where can you watch the live TV telecast of Trinidad & Tobago vs Guyana in India?

The live TV telecast of the Super50 Cup 2021 match will not be available in India.

Where can you live stream the match between Trinidad & Tobago vs Guyana?

The online live streaming of the Super50 Cup 2021 match can be available on Fancode App in India.

What are the probable XIs for Trinidad & Tobago vs Guyana FINAL in Super50 Cup 2021?

Guyana Jaguars: Chandrapaul Hemraj, Tevin Imlach, ShimronHetmyer, Chris Barnwell, Leon Johnson (C), Raymon Reifer, Anthony Bramble (wk), Romario Shepherd, Kevin Sinclair, VeerasammyPermaul, Gudakes Motie.

Trinidad and Tobago: Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Darren Bravo, Jason Mohammed, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard (C), Khary Pierre, Imran Khan, Ravi Rampaul, Anderson Phillip, Akeal Hosein.

TRI vs GUY SQUADS

Guyana Jaguars: Kevin Sinclair, Leon Johnson, Assad Fudadin, Chris Barnwell, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Ramaal Lewis, Anthony Bramble, Akshaya Persaud, Kemol Savory, Gudakesh Motie, Nial Smith, Tevin Imlach, Keon Joseph, Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd.

Trinidad and Tobago: Darren Bravo, Jason Mohammed, Anderson Phillip, Kjorn Ottley, Imran Khan, Akeal Hosein, Ravi Rampaul, Denesh Ramdin, Lendl Simmons, Kieron Pollard (C) Sunil Narine, Evin Lewis, Nicholas Pooran, Khary Pierre, Jayden Seales.

TRI vs GUY Dream11

Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran

Batsmen: Shimron Hetmyer, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Jason Mohammed, Evin Lewis

All-Rounders: Kieron Pollard, Gudakesh Motie, Chris Barnwell

Bowlers: Romario Shepherd, Ravi Rampaul, Anderson Phillip