Tripura vs Uttar Pradesh Dream11 Team Prediction Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips TRP vs UP Round 4, Group B Match at Greenfield International Stadium,Thiruvananthapuram 9:00 AM IST:

Round 4 of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019-20 pits Uttar Pradesh against Tripura in Thiruvananthapuram. Uttar Pradesh didn’t begin their campaign on the right note as they succumbed to a defeat in their opening fixture. In spite of their false start, UP has been one of the more consistent teams in the competition over the years.

TOSS – The toss between Tripura vs Uttar Pradesh will take place at 8:30 AM IST on November 12

Time: 9:00 AM IST.

Venue: Greenfield International Stadium,Thiruvananthapuram

My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Upendra Yadav

Batsmen – Samarth Singh, Udiyan Bose, Samrat Singha

All-Rounders – Akshdeep Nath (captain), Manisankar Murasingh, Saurabh Kumar

Bowlers – Ankit Rajpoot (vice-captain), Harmeet Singh, Mohit Jangra, Mohsin Khan

Probable Playing XIs

Tripura: Udiyan Bose, Samrat Singha, Tanmay Mishra, Milind Kumar, Arkaprabha Sinha (wicketkeeper), Manisankar Murasingh (captain), Saurabh Das, Harmeet Singh, Rana Dutta, Ajoy Sarkar, Abhijit Chakraborty

Uttar Pradesh: Akshdeep Nath, Samarth Singh (captain), Sameer Choudhary, Upendra Yadav (wicketkeeper), Rinku Singh, Shubham Chaubey, Saurabh Kumar, Mohit Jangra, Mohsin Khan, Kuldeep Yadav/Yash Dayal, Ankit Rajpoot

SQUADS:

Tripura Squad: Tanmay Mishra, Harmeet Singh, Manisankar Murasingh (c), Rana Dutta, Kaushal Acharjee, Samrat Singha, Milind Kumar, Udiyan Bose, Abhijit Chakraborty, Saurabh Das, Ajoy Sarkar, Joydeep Banik, Neelambuj Vats, Arkaprabha Sinha

Uttar Pradesh Squad: Kuldeep Yadav, Akshdeep Nath, Ankit Rajpoot, Saurabh Kumar, Shubham Chaubey, Samarth Singh (c), Rinku Singh, Upendra Yadav, Priyam Garg, Shivam Mavi, Mohsin Khan, Shanu Saini, Mohit Jangra, Sameer Choudhary, Yash Dayal, Ankit Chaudhary, Hardeep Singh

