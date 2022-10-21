New Delhi: In tragic news coming in, son of WWE Legend Kevin Nash has passed away at the age of 26. The reason of his death has not been revealed yet.Also Read - Here's Why WWE Summer Slam is Set to Make History in 2022

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful shared the tragic news on Twitter.

"On behalf of Kevin and Tamara Nash, I have to unfortunately report that their son Tristen Nash has tragically passed away at the age of 26," he wrote in a note.

Very unfortunate news to share. Sending love to the family of Tristen Nash. pic.twitter.com/VIj0dLqjcV — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) October 20, 2022

“Tristen recently started working on Kevin’s new podcast and the two enjoyed their time together. The Nash family asks if you could please respect their privacy during this time,” the statement from Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful said.

WWE Legend and Kevin Nash’s good friend also shared a post on Twitter, says it’s awful news and his heart goes out to him.

“God, this is just awful news. My heart goes out to @RealKevinNash his family and friends. Praying that fond memories of Tristen will be a source of comfort to you. RIP Tristen Nash.”

God, this is just awful news. My heart goes out to @RealKevinNash his family and friends. Praying that fond memories of Tristen will be a source of comfort to you. RIP Tristen Nash. https://t.co/vrBwWbDimk — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) October 20, 2022