TRS vs BLP Dream11 Team Predictions FanCode ECS T10 Barcelona

Trinitat Royal Stars vs Black Panthers Dream11 Team Prediction FanCode ECS T10 Barcelona – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's TRS vs BLP at Montjuic Olympic Ground, Abu Dhabi: In the match no. 116 of FanCode ECS T10 Barcelona tournament, Black Panthers will take on Trinitat Royal Stars at the Montjuic Olympic Ground on Thursday. The FanCode ECS T10 Barcelona TRS vs BLP match will start at 1 PM IST – March 11. Trinitat Royal Stars had a decent ECS T10 campaign so far. They have won five of their seven matches and are third in Group D. Black Panthers, on the other hand, will be very disappointed with their performance in the ECS T10 Barcelona. They have won only one of their eight matches and find themselves at the bottom of Group D.

TOSS: The FanCode ECS T10 Barcelona toss between Black Panthers and Trinitat Royal Stars will take place at 12:30 PM IST – March 11.

Time: 1 PM IST.

Venue: Montjuic Olympic Ground.

TRS vs BLP My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Bikramjit Singh

Batters – Muhammad Fiaz Haider, Mudassar Ali, Amarjit Singh, Puneet Shrimali

All-Rounders – Sufian Ansar (vc), Muhammad Sajid Iqbal

Bowlers – Aqeel Ansar, Mohsin Raza, Muhammad Ali Meer (C), Manpreet Singh

TRS vs BLP Probable Playing XIs

Trinitat Royal Stars: Mudassar Ali, Muhammad Fiaz Haider, Muhammad Ali Meer, Muhammad Sajid Iqbal, Sufian Ansar, Tariq Mehmood, Mohsin Raza,Aqeel Ansar, Amir Shahzad (C), Muhammad Shahzad (wk), Hasnain Ali.

Black Panthers: Bikramjit Singh (wk), Amarjit Singh, Puneet Shrimali (c), Amanjot Singh, Jagjit Singh, Amandeep Singh, Daljit Singh, Akram Ali, Paramjeet Singh, Harpreet Singh, Manpreet Singh.

TRS vs BLP Squads

Trinitat Royal Stars: Muhammad Fiaz Haider, Mudassar Ali, Muhammad Ali Meer, Sufian Ansar, Tariq Mehmood, Muhammad Shahzad (wk), Mohsin Raza, Aqeel Ansar, Amir Shahzad (C), Haroon Riaz, Hasnain Ali, Kamran Bashir, Waheed Aslam, Amir Abbas, ChyetSureshbhai, Gurjeet Singh, Kashaf Hussain, Mohammad Asad, Muhammad Rafay, Shujat Ali, Ali Raza.

Black Panthers: Bikramjit Singh (WK), Ajay Rawat, Puneet Shrimali (C), Amarjit Singh, Amanjot Singh, Jagjit Singh (WK), Daljit Singh, Paramjeet Singh, Akram Ali, Amandeep Singh, Manpreet Singh, Sourav Singh, Balwinder Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Sukhjit Singh and Harpreet Singh.

