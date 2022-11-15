TRS vs FAL Dream11 Prediction: All You Need To Know

TRS vs FAL Dream11 Prediction, FanCode ECS T10 Barcelona 2022 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Trinitat Royal Stars vs Falco, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Montjuic Ground 1.30 PM IST Nov 15th, Tuesday

TOSS – The ECS T10 Barcelona match toss between Trinitat Royal Stars and Falco will take place at 1 PM IST

Time – November 15, 1.30 PM IST

Venue: Montjuic Ground.

TRS vs FAL Dream11 Prediction

Keeper – Hashim Mir Ali

Batsmen – Aqeel Ansar (VC), Sufian Ansar (C), Naeem Hussain Shah

All-rounders – Shahbaz Ahmed, Ali Meer,Tanveer Iqbal

Bowlers – Awais Ahmad, Razaqat Ali, Mohsin Raza, Muhammad Rafay

TRS vs FAL Probable Playing XI

Trinitat Royal Stars: Hashim Mir Ali, Sufian Ansar, Amir Hamza, Muhammad Shahzad(wk), Usama Shahzad, Aqeel Ansar, Muhammad Rafay, Shahzaib Qaiser, Ali Meer, Awais Ahmad, Mohsin Raza©

Falco: Adeel Sarwar©, Naeem Shah, Zulqarnain Haider, Shabaz Ahmed, Tanveer Iqbal, Razaqat Ali, Ijaz Hussain, Adeel Arif, Umar Shahzad(wk), Dilawar Hussain, Muhammad Sheraz.