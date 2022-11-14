TRS vs PIC Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

TRS vs PIC Dream11 Prediction, FanCode ECS T10 Barcelona 2022 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Trinitat Royal Stars vs Pak I Care, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Montjuic Ground 1 PM IST Nov 14th, Monday
TOSS – The ECS T10 Barcelona match toss between Trinitat Royal Stars and Pak I Care will take place at 1 PM IST
Time – November 14, 1.30 PM IST
Venue: Montjuic Ground.
TRS vs PIC Dream11 Team
Keeper – Muhammad Ihsan
Batsmen – Aqeel Ansar (VC), Sufian Ansar, Asjad Butt
All-rounders – Shehroz Ahmed, Muhammad Mohtasim, Ali Meer
Bowlers – Muhammad Kamran-I (C), Awais Ahmad, Atif Muhammad, Mohsin Raza.
TRS vs PIC Probable Playing XI
Trinitat Royal Stars: Hashim Mir Ali, Sufian Ansar, Amir Hamza, Sanwal Masood, Ali Raza, Aqeel Ansar, Muhammad Shahzad(wk), Asad Ullah, Ali Meer, Awais Ahmad, Mohsin Raza©
Pak I Care: Asjad Butt, Muhammad Ihsan(wk), Sami Ullah, Khurram Shahzad, Shehroz Ahmed©, Muhammad Mohtshim, Muhammad Kamran, Atif Muhammad, Zain Ali, Ali Ahmed, Moazzam Rafique
