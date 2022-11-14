TRS vs PIC Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

TRS vs PIC Dream11 Prediction, FanCode ECS T10 Barcelona 2022 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Trinitat Royal Stars vs Pak I Care, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Montjuic Ground 1 PM IST Nov 14th, Monday

TRS vs PIC Dream11 Team Prediction, FanCode ECS T10 Barcelona 2022 Fantasy Hints: Here is the ECS T10 Barcelona Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and OEX vs STRC Dream11 Team Prediction, TRS vs PIC Fantasy Cricket Prediction, TRS vs PIC Playing 11s ECS T10 Barcelona Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Trinitat Royal Stars vs Pak I Care, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS T10 Barcelona 2022 Series. TRS vs PIC Dream11 Team Prediction, FanCode ECS T10 Barcelona 2022 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Trinitat Royal Stars vs Pak I Care, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Montjuic Ground 1 PM IST November 14, Monday.

TOSS – The ECS T10 Barcelona match toss between Trinitat Royal Stars and Pak I Care will take place at 1 PM IST

Time – November 14, 1.30 PM IST

Venue: Montjuic Ground.

TRS vs PIC Dream11 Team

Keeper – Muhammad Ihsan

Batsmen – Aqeel Ansar (VC), Sufian Ansar, Asjad Butt

All-rounders – Shehroz Ahmed, Muhammad Mohtasim, Ali Meer

Bowlers – Muhammad Kamran-I (C), Awais Ahmad, Atif Muhammad, Mohsin Raza.

TRS vs PIC Probable Playing XI

Trinitat Royal Stars: Hashim Mir Ali, Sufian Ansar, Amir Hamza, Sanwal Masood, Ali Raza, Aqeel Ansar, Muhammad Shahzad(wk), Asad Ullah, Ali Meer, Awais Ahmad, Mohsin Raza©

Pak I Care: Asjad Butt, Muhammad Ihsan(wk), Sami Ullah, Khurram Shahzad, Shehroz Ahmed©, Muhammad Mohtshim, Muhammad Kamran, Atif Muhammad, Zain Ali, Ali Ahmed, Moazzam Rafique