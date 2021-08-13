TRT vs BPH Dream11 Tips And Prediction The Hundred Men

Trent Rockets vs Birmingham Phoenix Dream11 Team Prediction The Hundred Men – Fantasy Cricket Playing Tips, Drean11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today's TRT vs BPH at Trent Bridge, Nottingham: In match no. 27 The Hundred Men tournament, Trent Rockets will take on Birmingham Phoenix at the Trent Bridge, Nottingham – August 13 on Friday. The Hundred Men TRT vs BPH match will begin at 11:30 PM IST. Both the teams have still not confirmed their participation in playoffs. Trent Rockets lost to Oval Invincibles by 9 runs in their last match. This was their second loss of the tournament. On the other hand, Birmingham Phoenix are placed at the third spot in the standings with 8 points. They are on the verge of qualifying into the playoffs are only one win away. Some exceptional batting from Will Smeed and even top-class bowling from Imran Tahir against Welsh Fire handed them their win in this tournament. Here is the The Hundred Men Dream11 Guru Tips and TRT vs BPH Dream11 Team Prediction The Hundred Men, TRT vs BPH Fantasy Cricket Prediction The Hundred Men, Probable XIs for TRT vs BPH The Hundred Men match.

TOSS: The The Hundred Men match toss between Trent Rockets vs Birmingham Phoenix will take place at 11 PM (IST) – August 13.

Time: 11:30 PM IST

Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham.

TRT vs BPH My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Tom Moores, Chris Benjamin

Batsmen – Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Will Smeed

All-rounders – Samit Patel (VC), Liam Livingstone (C), Benny Howell

Bowlers – Adam Milne, Imran Tahir, Rashid-Khan

TRT vs BPH Probable Playing XIs

Trent Rockets: Alex Hales, D’Arcy Short, Dawid Malan, Tom Moores (wk), Samit Patel, Lewis Gregory (C), Steven Mullaney, Rashid Khan, Matthew Carter, Timm van der Gugten, Marchant de Lange.

Birmingham Phoenix: Finn Allen, Will Smeed, Liam Livingstone (C), Daniel Bell-Drummond, Chris Benjamin (wk), Benny Howell, Miles Hammond, Adam Milne, Tom Helm, Pat Brown, Imran Tahir.

TRT vs BPH SQUADS

Trent Rockets (TRT): D Arcy Short, Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Tom Moores (wk), Samit Patel, Steven Mullaney, Lewis Gregory (C), Rashid Khan, Matthew Carter, Timm van der Gugten, Samuel Cook, Ben Cox, Luke Wright, Wahab Riaz, Marchant de Lange, Luke Wood.

Birmingham Phoenix (BPH): Finn Allen, Will Smeed, Liam Livingstone (C), Chris Benjamin (wk), Benny Howell, Miles Hammond, Adam Milne, Tom Helm, Patrick Brown, Imran Tahir, Adam Hose, Dillon Pennington, Tom Abell, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Chris Cooke.

