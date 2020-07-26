Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Toronto FC vs New York City FC Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Major League Soccer 2020 – Football Tips For Today's Match TRT vs NYFC at BMO Field: In the upcoming Major League Soccer fixture on Sunday night (Monday morning in India), Toronto FC will be back in action against New York City FC in the much-anticipated Round of 16 clash at the BMO Field on July 27. The Major League Soccer TRT vs NYFC match will kick-off at 6 AM IST. Toronto finished at the top of the pile in Group B with a win, two draws and zero defeats.

On the other hand, New York City FC, are at the third spot in Group A with three points courtesy just a win and two defeats. They will be eager to push for a stronger performance this time around if they are to progress to the latter stages of the Major League Soccer (MLS). Major League Soccer live telecast is not available in India. The online live streaming of MLS is also not available online for Indian audience.

Kick-Off Time: The Premier League match between Toronto FC and New York City FC will start at 6 AM IST.

Venue: BMO Field

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: S Johnson

Defenders- C Mavinga, O Gonzalez, R Laryea

Midfielders- I Tajouri S, A Ring, M Bradley, P Piatti

Forwards- V Castellanos, A Pozuelo (VC), A Akinola (C).

TRT vs NYFC Predicted Playing XIs

Toronto FC: Quentin Westberg, Richie Laryea, Auro da Cruz, Chris Mavinga, Jonathan Osorio, Marky Delgado, Pablo Piatti, Jacob Shaffelburg, Ayo Akinola, Alejandro Pozuelo, Patrick Mullins.

New York City FC: Luis Robles, Jorge Figal, Róman Torres, Andres Reyes, Ben Sweat, Victor Ulloa, Wil Trapp, Lewis Morgan, Rodolfo Pizarro, Matías Pellegrini, Julián Carranza.

TRT vs NYFC SQUADS

Toronto FC (TRT): Alex Bono, Kevin Silva, Quentin Westberg, Auro da Cruz, Chris Mavinga, Eriq Zavaleta, Julian Dunn-Johnson, Justin Morrow, Laurent Ciman, Omar Gonzalez, Richie Laryea, Rocco Romeo, Erickson Gallardo, Griffin Dorsey, Jacob Shaffelburg, Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty, Jayden Nelson, Jonathan Osorio, Liam Fraser, Marky Delgado, Michael Bradley, Nick DeLeon, Noble Okello, Pablo Piatti, Tsubasa Endoh, Alejandro Pozuelo, Ifunanyachi Achara, Ayo Akinola, Jozy Altidore, Patrick Mullins.

New York City FC (NYFC): Sean Johnson, Brad Stuver, Luis Barraza, Anton Tinnerholm, Ronald Matarrita, Maxime Chanot, Alexander Callens, Sebastien Ibeagha, Joe Scally, Tayvon Gray, Gedion Zelalem, Gary Mackay-Steven, Tony Rocha, Alexandru Mitrita, Keaton Parks, Jesus Medina, Alexander Ring, James Sands, Maxi Moralez, Ismael Tajouri-Shradi, Gudmundur Thorarinsson, Justin Haak, Juan Torres, Nicolas Acevedo, Valentin Castellanos, Heber.

