TRT-W vs BPH-W Dream11 Tips And Prediction The Hundred Women

Trent Rockets Women vs Birmingham Phoenix Women Dream11 Team Prediction The Hundred Women – Fantasy Cricket Playing Tips, Drean11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today's TRT-W vs BPH-W at Trent Bridge, Nottingham: In match no. 26 The Hundred Women tournament, Trent Rockets Women will take on Birmingham Phoenix Women at the Trent Bridge, Nottingham – August 13 on Friday. The Hundred Women TRT-W vs BPH-W match will begin at 8 PM IST. Trent Rockets Women is currently placed at the second position on the points table of this season of The Hundred Women whereas Birmingham Phoenix Women is currently placed at the bottom of the points table. Trent Rockets Women played six matches in this season of the Hundred Women where they managed to win three matches while Birmingham Phoenix Women also played six matches in this season where they were able to win only one game.

TOSS: The Hundred Women match toss between Trent Rockets Women vs Birmingham Phoenix Women will take place at 7:30 PM (IST) – August 13.

Time: 8 PM IST

Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham.

TRT-W vs BPH-W My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Rachel Priest

Batters – Katie Mack, Evelyn Jones, Shafali Verma

All-rounders – Katherine Brunt, Natalie Sciver (VC), Sammy Jo-Johnson (C), Heather Graham

Bowlers – Sarah Glenn, Kirstie Gordon Issy Wong

TRT-W vs BPH-W Probable Playing XIs

Trent Rockets Women: Rachel Priest (wk), Sammy-Jo Johnson, Natalie Sciver (C), Katherine Brunt, Heather Graham, Abigail Freeborn, Sarah Glenn, Kathryn Bryce, Emily Windsor, Georgia Davis, Lucy Higham.

Birmingham Phoenix Women: Shafali Verma, Eve Jones, Katie Mack, Amy Jones (C/wk), Erin Burns, Georgia Elwiss, Gwenan Davies, Emily Arlott, Phoebe Franklin, Kirstie Gordon, Abtaha Maqsood.

TRT-W vs BPH-W SQUADS

Trent Rockets Women (TRT-W): Rachel Priest (wk), Sammy-Jo Johnson, Natalie Sciver (C), Katherine Brunt, Heather Graham, Sarah Glenn, Emily Windsor, Abigail Freeborn, Kathryn Bryce, Lucy Higham, Georgia Davis, Teresa Graves, Ella Claridge, Nancy Harman, Michaela Kirk, Alicia Presland.

Birmingham Phoenix Women (BPH-W): Shafali Verma, Evelyn Jones, Katie Mack, Amy Ellen Jones (wk/C), Erin Burns, Georgia Elwiss, Gwenan Davies, Emily Arlott, Phoebe Franklin, Kirstie Gordon, Abtaha Maqsood, Thea Brookes, Marie Kelly, Ria Fackrell, Isabelle Wong, Ellyse Perry.

