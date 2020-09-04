Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Tracy Village CC vs Darwin Cricket Club Dream11 Team Prediction Darwin and District ODD 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Online Cricket Prediction For Today's TRV vs DDC at Tracy Village Oval, Darwin: In another mouth-watering clash of Darwin and District ODD on super Saturday, Tracy Village CC will square off against Darwin Cricket Club in a league stages match at the Tracy Village Oval in Darwin. The Darwin and District ODD between TRV and DDC will begin at 7 AM IST. Here is a look at our TRV vs DDC Dream11 team tips and prediction, probable XIs and fantasy picks for TRV vs DDC playing 11 and TRV vs DDC match prediction. This is a must-win match for Darwin as their hopes of qualifying for the knockout stage rest on this result. Currently, DDC are just a point ahead of fifth-placed Nightcliff and a victory will ensure they book a spot in the semifinals. On the other hand, TRV had a season to forget and are lying at the bottom of the table. The hosts Tracy Village could play spoilsport by mounting an upset against DDC in the upcoming match and end the season on a positive note.

TOSS: The toss between Tracy Village CC and Darwin Cricket Club will take place at 6.30 AM (IST).

Time: 7 AM IST

Venue: Tracy Village Oval, Darwin

My Dream11 Team

L Shelton (C), K Scrimegour, (VC) T Balkwil, T Briggs, E Anderson, W Andrews, H Wilthsire, R Philip, S Bammant, L Zanchetta, K Denby.

TRV vs DDC Probable Playing XIs

Tracy Village CC: Kyle Scrimgeour, Mariyatharsan Shanthakumar, Tom Balkwill, Coby Edmondstone, Lachlan Dumigan, Waseem Akram, Wilson Ryan, Samuel Arthur, Harsh Shah, P Jayawardhan, Jason McKay.

Darwin Cricket Club: Jacob Dickman, Luke Shelton, William Anstey, William Andrews, Kris Denby, Connor Hawkins, Dion Meta, Luke Zanchetta, Troy Ryan, Kym Lawrence, Ethan Anderson.

TRV vs DDC Squads

Tracy Village CC: Rohan Philip, Lachlan Dumigan, Matteo Charlton, Jackson Edmondstone, Waseem Akram, Tom Balkwil, Jason McKay, Coby Edmondstone, Kyle Scrimegour, Wilson Ryan, Mariyatharsan Shanthakumar, Anthony Edmondstone, Zayden Lewis, Samuel Bammant, Harsh Shah, Tahir Abbas, Jaxon Treumer, Samuel Arthur, Rajesh Pillai, Pamila Jayawardhana, Ritesh Patel.

Darwin Cricket Club: Huw Wiltshire, Jacob Dickman, Willy Andrews, Ethan Anderson, Dylan Turner, Tom Frawley, Will Antsey, Luke Shelton, Connor Hawkins, Tom Briggs, Luke Zanchetta, Kris Denby, Dion Meta, Troy Ryan, Aaron Summers.

