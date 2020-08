Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Tembo Stars vs Chui Challengers Dream11 Team Prediction Tanzania APL T20 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's TS vs CC at Dar es Salaam Gymkhana Club: In the upcoming Tanzania Advanced Players (APL) T20 League, Tembo Stars will take on Chui Challengers in the third match of the competition at the Gymkhana Cricket Ground, Dar-es-Salaam – August 9 in India. The Tanzania APL T20 TS vs CC match will begin at 10.30 AM IST.

TOSS – The toss between Tembo Stars and Chui Challengers will take place at 10 AM (IST) – August 9.

Time: 10.30 AM IST

Venue: Dar es Salaam Gymkhana Club

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Adil Kassam

Batsmen- Nassoro Zahoro, Nisar Ahmed, Ejaz Aziz, Kishen Kamania

All-Rounders- Athumani Kassimu Kakonzi (C), Jitin Singh (VC), Suraj Pala

Bowlers- Ally Mpeka, Salam Olilakandy, Jenti Pindoria

TS vs CC Probable Playing XIs

Tembo Stars: Adil Kassam (wk), Nisar Ahmed, Athumani Kakonzi, Salaam Olilkandy, Nassoro Zahoro, Vipin Abraham, Alhaj Sadick, Abhik Patwa, Ally Mpeka, Kelvin Anjelo, Amiri Sadiki.

Chui Challengers: Abdullah Jabiri (wk), Kishen Kamania, Suraj Pala, Jitin Pratap Singh, Jayantilal Pindoria, Rijali Fentu, Ejaz Aziz, Johnson Nyambo, Khalil Rehemtullah, Harsh Ramaiya, Laksh Snehal.

TS vs CC Squads

Tembo Stars: Athumani Kassimu Kakonzi, Nassoro Zahoro, Nisar Ahmed, Salam Olilakandy, Abbas Adamjee, Adil Kassam, Raza Imaam, Vaibhav Bhatia, Ally Mpeka, Vipin Braham, Raymond Francis, Alhaji Sadik, Amiri Sadiki, Kelvin Angelo.

Chui Challengers: Riziki Kiseto, Jitin Singh, Kishen Kamania, Harsh Ramaiya, Abdallah Jabiri, Khalil Rehemtullah, Nanda Kishen, Jenti Pindoria, Kibwana Salumu, Suraj Pala, Johnson Nyambo, Ejaz Aziz, Rijali Fentu, Lakshi Bakrania, Kartik Syal.

