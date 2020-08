TS vs TWT Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Tembo Stars vs Twiga Titans Dream11 Team Prediction Tanzania APL T20 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s TS vs TWT at Dar es Salaam Gymkhana Club: In the sixth match of Tanzania Advanced Players (APL) T20 League,

Venue: Gymkhana Ground, Dar-es-salam

TS vs TWT My Dream11 Team

Harsheed Chohan (captain), Zahid Abbas (vice-captain), Kassimu Nassoro, Athumani Kokonzi, Tambwe Rashidi, Abdul Rahman Akida, Ally Mpeka, Dhrumit Mehta, Nasibu Kelvin Mapunda, Nassoro Zohoro, Nisar Ahmed

TS vs TWT Squads

Tembo Stars: Nassoro Zahoro, Abhik Patwa, Nisar Ahmed, Aljah Sadik, Salaam Olilkandy, Raymond Francis, Adil Kassam, Vaibhav Bhatia, Kelvin Anjelo, Abbas Adamjee, Athumani Kakonzi, Ally Mpeka, Vipin Abraham, Raza Imaam, Amiri Sadiki

Twiga Titans: Bhavesh Govind, Abdulrahman Akida, Karimu Athumani, Tambwe Rashidi, Dhrumit Mehta, Ally Hafidh, Kishwabi Ngozi, Lazaro Festo, Faraj Athumani, Zahid Abbas, Kassimu Nassoro, Jatin Darji, Harsheed Chohan, Nasibu Kelvin Mapunda, Nyenje Hashim

