Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Tshwane Spartans vs Durban Heat Prediction Mzansi Super League – Cricket Tips For Today’s T20 MSL Match 12 TST vs DUR at SuperSport Park, Centurion: In the match no.12 of Mzansi Super League 2019, Tshwane Spartans vs Durban Heat today. Spartans have been unlucky since their opening two matches due to inclement weather. However, they were third time lucky in Paarl where they registered a strong eight-wicket victory and are currently third in the MSL 2019 points table. Similar has been the case with the Heat who also saw their opening two matches being washed out due to rain. They won their third match, against Cape Town Blitz, by 10 runs and are fifth among six teams in the points table.

The live TV Broadcast of Mzansi Super League 2019 will be available on Sony Six and Sony Six HD. While the live cicket streaming of the league will be available on Sony LIV and FanCode in India.

TOSS – The toss between Tshwane Spartans and Durban Heat will take place at 8:30 PM (IST)

Time: 9:00 PM IST.

Venue: SuperSport Park, Centurion

My Dream11 Team

AB de Villiers (captain), Wihan Lubbe (vice-captain), Heinrich Klaasen, Theunis de Bruyn, Dean Elgar, Alex Hales, Andile Phehlukwayo, Ravi Bopara, Morne Morkel, Keshav Maharaj, Kyle Abbott

TST vs DUR SQUADS

Tshwane Spartans: Jason Roy, Ben Dunk (wk), JJ Smuts (captain), Heino Kuhn, Grant Thomson, Marco Marais, Chris Morris, Onke Nyaku, Nandre Burger, Junior Dala, Imran Tahir, Farhaan Behardien, Beuran Hendricks, Akhona Mnyaka, Matthew Breetzke, Dyllan Matthews

Durban Heat: Quinton de Kock (wk/captain), Janneman Malan, Marques Ackerman, Liam Livingstone, Asif Ali, George Linde, Wahab Riaz, Sisanda Magala, Gregory Mahlokwana, Dale Steyn, Anrich Nortje, David Bedingham, Khwezi Gumede, Aviwe Mgijima, Vernon Philander

Check Dream11 Prediction/ TST Dream11 Team/ DUR Dream11 Team/ Tshwane Spartans Dream11 Team/ Durban Heat Blitz Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction/ Online Cricket Tips and more