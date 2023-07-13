Home

TSK vs LAKR Dream11 Prediction For Major League Cricket: Check Team Captain, Vice-captain And Probable XIs

Check here the TSK vs LAKR dream11 prediction for today's Major League Cricket match to be played at the Grand Prairie Stadium, Texas.

The Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas will host the TSK s LAKR game. (Credits: Twitter)

Los Angeles Knight Riders and Texas Super Kings will be facing each other in the opening match of the inaugural season of Major League Cricket. The game between Los Angeles Knight Riders and Texas Super Kings will be played at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas. Both teams boast a star-studded line-up with international players like Faf du Plessis, Dwayne Bravo, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, David Miller, Jason Roy. Former South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis will be leading the Texas-based franchise. West Indies spinner Sunil Narine, on the other hand, will handle leadership duties of the Los Angeles Knight Riders. With the Major League Cricket being the first major cricket tournament in the US, fans will be excited to watch some of the biggest names playing against each other.

Six teams will be participating in the inaugural edition of the Major League Cricket which will start from July 14. The tournament will be played in a round-robin format and the top four teams will qualify for the playoffs. All matches of the competition will be played in the Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas and Church Street Park in Morrisville, North Carolina.

TSK vs LAKR Match Details

Date- July 13, 2023 (July 14 in India)

Time– 7:30 PM Local time (6:00 AM IST )

Venue– Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas

TSK vs LAKR Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Faf du Plessis

Vice-captain: Andre Russell

Wicketkeeper: Devon Conway

Batsmen: Faf du Plessis, Jason Roy, Rilee Rossouw, David Miller

Allrounders: Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Dwayne Bravo

Bowlers: Adam Zampa, Lockie Ferguson, Zia Shahzad

TSK vs LAKR Probable XIs:

Texas Super Kings Probable XI: Faf du Plessis (c), Devon Conway (wk), Saiteja Mukkamalla, David Miller, Mitchell Santner, Daniel Sams, Dwayne Bravo, Cody Chetty, Rusty Theron, Zia Shahzad, Cameron Stevenson

Los Angeles Knight Riders Probable XI: Unmukt Chand, Jason Roy, Rilee Rossouw, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Jaskaran Malhotra (wk), Gajanand Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine (c), Adam Zampa, Lockie Ferguson, Ali Khan

TSK vs LAKR Squads:

Texas Super Kings Squad: Faf du Plessis(c), Devon Conway(w), Saiteja Mukkamalla, Sami Aslam, Milind Kumar, David Miller, Mitchell Santner, Daniel Sams, Dwayne Bravo, Mohammad Mohsin, Rusty Theron, Imran Tahir, Calvin Savage , Cody Chetty, Cameron Stevenson, Lahiru Milantha, Gerald Coetzee, Zia Shahzad

Los Angeles Knight Riders Squad: Unmukt Chand, Jason Roy, Rilee Rossouw, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Jaskaran Malhotra(w), Gajanand Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine(c), Adam Zampa, Lockie Ferguson, Ali Khan, Martin Guptill, Nitish Kumar, Corne Dry, Saif Badar, Spencer Johnson, Bhaskar Yadram, Ali Sheikh

