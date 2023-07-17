Home

TSK vs MINY Dream11 Prediction For Major League Cricket: Check Team Captain, Vice-captain And Probable XIs

Check here the TSK vs MINY dream11 prediction for today's Major League Cricket match to be played at the Grand Prairie Stadium, Texas.

TSK and MINY will face off at the Grand Prairie Stadium, Texas. (Credits: Twitter)

The mother of all rivalries in the Indian Premier League will be transitioning to Major League Cricket with Texas Super Kings set to face MI New York on July 18 (IST) in the Grand Prairie Stadium, Texas. MINY are coming off a huge victory over the Los Angeles Knight Riders and have got their first points on the points table. They had a complete team game. An excellent bowling performance by MINY helped wind up LAKR to a mere total of 50. MINY’s bowling attack looks lethal and their batters pack a hitting punch which can make them a team to watch out for.

TSK, on the other hand, have things to look upon after a disappointing loss to the Washington Freedom. The biggest positive for them in the game was their star all-rounder Dwayne Bravo who fought a solo battle, scoring 76 off just 39 bowls. But his valiant efforts went in vain as other players didn’t step up. TSK will look forward to correcting this and will expect their batters to put some runs on the board.

MINY’s pace attack makes them a favorite in the match but TSK are a tough team and the task will not be easy. The fans can expect a thriller contest from the two teams.

TSK vs MINY Match Details

Date- 17th July 2023 (18th July in India)

Time- 7:30 PM Local ( 06:00 AM IST )

Venue- Grand Prairie Stadium, Texas

TSK vs MINY Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Kieron Pollard

Vice-captain: Dwayne Bravo

Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran

Batsmen: Kieron Pollard, Devon Conway, Tim David, Faf du Plessis, David Miller

All-rounders: Mitchell Santner, Dwayne Bravo

Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada, Trent Boult, Gerald Coetzee

TSK vs MINY Probable XIs:

MI New York (Probable XI): Dewald Brevis, Monank Patel, Nicholas Pooran (w), Kieron Pollard(c), Tim David, Hammad Azam, Shayan Jahangir, Ehsan Adil, Trent Boult, Kagiso Rabada, Nosthush Kenjige

Texas Super Kings (Probable XI): Devon Conway(w), Faf du Plessis (c), Lahiru Milantha, David Miller, Milind Kumar, Mitchell Santner, Dwayne Bravo, Calvin Savage , Gerald Coetzee, Mohammad Mohsin, Rusty Theron

TSK vs MINY Squads:

MI New York Squad: Dewald Brevis, Steven Taylor, Tim David, Hammad Azam, Monank Patel, Nicholas Pooran (w), Kieron Pollard (c), Sarabjit Ladda, David Wiese, Jason Behrendorff, Ehsan Adil, Kagiso Rabada, Trent Boult, Waqar Salamkheil, Nosthush Kenjige, Jasdeep Singh, Shayan Jahangir, Tristan Stubbs

Texas Super Kings Squad: Devon Conway (w), Faf du Plessis (c), Lahiru Milantha, Imran Tahir, Sami Aslam, Daniel Sams, David Miller, Calvin Savage, Gerald Coetzee, Mohammad Mohsin, Rusty Theron, Cody Chetty, Cameron Stevenson, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Zia Shahzad, Milind Kumar, Mitchell Santner, Dwayne Bravo.

