TSK vs MINY Live Cricket Streaming For Major League Cricket 2023: How to Watch TSK vs MINY Coverage on TV And Online

Check out the live streaming details for the TSK vs MINY Major League Cricket 2023 match to be played at the Grand Prairie Stadium, Texas.

TSK need to perform better with the bat to get results. (Credits: Twitter)

MI New York will be gearing up to face the Texas Super Kings on Tuesday 18 July (IST) in the seventh match of the Major League Cricket. The game will be held at the Grand Prairie Stadium, Texas. Both teams currently are at the same stage with a loss and a win in their tally. MINY are coming off a big win over the Los Angeles Knight Riders and have shown that they have the prowess to defeat any team on their day. Their last match showcased their bowling prowess as MINY bowled the opposition out for 50 under 14 overs. In the batting department, Tim David smashed the bowlers around the field and scored at an astonishing strike-rate of 228, scoring 48 of 21.

While MINY had a thumping victory, Texas Super Kings now have questions lurking over their head with a disappointing loss to the Washington Freedom. A valiant effort from the Caribbean all-rounder Dwayne Bravo, who scored 76 off just 39 balls, couldn’t take them over the line. TSK need to perform better with the bat to get results and with them facing the fiery MI New York attack they would expect their captain to lead from the front.

When will the TSK vs MINY, Major League Cricket be played?

The Major League Cricket between TSK and MINY will occur on July 17, Monday (July 18 in India).

Where will the TSK vs MINY, Major League Cricket be played?

The Major League Cricket game between TSK and MINY will be played at the Grand Prairie Stadium, Texas

What time will the TSK vs MINY, Major League Cricket start?

The Major League Cricket match between TSK and MINY will start at 7:30 PM local time (6:00 AM IST) on July 17, Monday (July 18, Tuesday in India).

How to live stream the TSK vs MINY, Major League Cricket?

Fans can live stream TSK vs MINY on the Jio Cinema app.

How to watch TSK vs MINY, Major League Cricket on TV?

TSK vs MINY Major League Cricket Finals will be televised live on Sports 18

What are the Probable 11 of TSK vs MINY for the 7th match of Major League Cricket?

MI New York (Probable XI): Dewald Brevis, Monank Patel, Nicholas Pooran(w), Kieron Pollard(c), Tim David, Hammad Azam, Shayan Jahangir, Ehsan Adil, Trent Boult, Kagiso Rabada, Nosthush Kenjige

Texas Super Kings (Probable XI): Devon Conway(w), Faf du Plessis(c), Lahiru Milantha, David Miller, Milind Kumar, Mitchell Santner, Dwayne Bravo, Calvin Savage , Gerald Coetzee, Mohammad Mohsin, Rusty Theron

What are the squads of TSK vs MINY for the Major League Cricket game?

MI New York Squad: Dewald Brevis, Steven Taylor, Monank Patel, Nicholas Pooran(w), Kieron Pollard(c), Tim David, Hammad Azam, Sarabjit Ladda, Ehsan Adil, Kagiso Rabada, Trent Boult, David Wiese, Jason Behrendorff, Waqar Salamkheil, Nosthush Kenjige, Jasdeep Singh, Shayan Jahangir, Tristan Stubbs

Texas Super Kings Squad: Devon Conway(w), Faf du Plessis(c), Lahiru Milantha, David Miller, Milind Kumar, Mitchell Santner, Dwayne Bravo, Calvin Savage , Gerald Coetzee, Mohammad Mohsin, Rusty Theron, Cody Chetty, Imran Tahir, Sami Aslam, Daniel Sams, Cameron Stevenson, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Zia Shahzad

