TSK vs WAF live streaming: When and where to watch TSK vs WAF Major League Cricket Match in India

Know the details, venue, probable playing 11, date and time of TSK vs WAF Major League Cricket 2023 match.

Faf du Plessis-led TSK and Moises Henriques-led WAF will be involved in a Major League Cricket (MLC) 2023 match. (Credits: Twitter)

Washington Freedom will be aiming to clinch their first win of the Major League Cricket (MLC) 2023 when they take the field against Texas Super Kings on Monday, July 17. The match between Texas Super Kings and Washington Freedom will be played at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas. Faf du Plessis-led Texas Super Kings had set the bar higher and notched up a win in their first match of the season against Los Angeles Knight Riders. Moises Henriques-led Washington Freedom, on the other hand, had to suffer a five-wicket defeat at the hands of Seattle Orcas in their last game. Washington Freedom will now be looking to bounce back and script a resounding comeback.

Here’s Date, time, venue, Playing XI that cricket fans need to know about Texas Super Kings vs Washington Freedom (TSK vs WAF) match of Major League Cricket 2023:

When will the Texas Super Kings vs Washington Freedom Match be held?

The Texas Super Kings vs Washington Freedom Match of Major League Cricket 2023 will take place on Monday, July 17 (IST).

Where will the Texas Super Kings vs Washington Freedom Major League Cricket 2023 match be played?

The Texas Super Kings vs Washington Freedom Match of Major League Cricket 2023 will be played at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas.

What time will the Texas Super Kings vs Washington Freedom Major League Cricket 2023 match start?

The Texas Super Kings vs Washington Freedom Match of Major League Cricket 2023 will start at 2:00 am IST.

How can cricket fans watch the Texas Super Kings vs Washington Freedom Major League Cricket 2023 match in India?

Cricket fans in India can enjoy the live streaming of the Texas Super Kings vs Washington Freedom Match of Major League Cricket 2023 on the JioCinema app and website. The match will be televised live on Sports 18 Network in India.

TSK vs WAF: Full Squads in Major League Cricket

Texas Super Kings Full Squad: Faf du Plessis (Captain), Devon Conway (Wicket Keeper), Dwayne Bravo, Cody Chetty, Gerald Coetzee, Imran Tahir, Lahiru Milantha, Milind Kumar, David Miller, Mohammad Mohsin, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Sami Aslam, Daniel Sams, Mitchell Santner, Calvin Savage, Cameron Stevenson, Rusty Theron, Zia Shahzad

Washington Freedom Full Squad: Moises Henriques (Captain), Glenn Phillips (Wicket Keeper), Josh Philippe, Mukhtar Ahmed, Akhilesh Reddy, Justin Dill, Adam Milne, Ben Dwarshuis, Akeal Hosein, Marco Jansen, Dane Piedt, Anrich Nortje, Usman Rafiq, Saurabh Netravalkar, Andries Gous, Sujith Gowda, Josh Philippe, Obus Pienaar, Saad Ali, and Tanveer Sangha.

