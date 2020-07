Dream11 Team Prediction

TST vs ET ECS T10 League Tallinn 2020: Captain And Vice-captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips For Tallinn Stallions vs Eesti Tigers T10 Match Probable XIs at Estonian National Cricket Ground 12 PM IST July 26:

TST got off to a winning start in their very first outing against Tallinn United by a margin of 50 runs. It was their batsmen, who got off the mark with brilliance in batting. And, later on, their bowlers also complemented really well. They will lock horns with Eesti Tigers, who lost their previous game against Tallinn United by 10 wickets.

TOSS – The toss between Tallinn Stallions and Eesti Tigers will take place at 11.30 AM (IST).

Time: 12 PM IST

Venue: Estonian National Cricket & Rugby Ground.

TST vs ET My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Sajib Sharma, Shan Malik

Batsmen – Habib Khan, Saif Malik (c), Bilal Masud

All-Rounders – Walid Khan, Hafizul Islam (vc), Ehtesham Sheikh

Bowlers – Obaid Anwar, Elias Hasan, Wahid Nazir

SQUADS

Tallinn Stallions: Shan Malik, Sajib Sharma, Arslan Amjed, Saif Malik, Abdul Saboor, Muhammad Rizwan, Ali Masood, Bilal Masud, Ehtesham Sheikh, Obaid Anwar, Wahid Nazir, Mohsin Naqvi, Mujtaba Bashir, Usama Shikder, Junaid Qazi,, Sultan Mahmud, Adeel Shabir

Eesti Tigers: Monir Uz Zaman, Juber Nevi, Habib Khan, Madhawa Basnayaka, Farhan Tarafder, Walid Khan, Hafizul Islam, Rishikesh Shankaran, Adithyavishnu Vaikkath, Ashraful Shuvo, Elias Hasan, Swaminathan Ramachandran, Tofiqur Rahman, Adil Hoque.

