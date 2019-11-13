Mzansi Super League 2019, TST vs NMG Dream11 Team Predictions: Dream11 Team Tshwane Spartans vs Nelson Mandela Bay Giants Prediction Mzansi Super League 2019 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 5 TST vs NMG: The second season of the Mzansi Super League will begin on November 8 in Johannesburg. It will once again pit six teams against each other – they will play in the home and away format. After each team plays 10 matches, the top team will qualify for the final match directly. The second and third-ranked team will play an eliminator and the winner of the same will face the top-ranked team in the final match. Considering the South African team’s performance across all formats this year, CSA (Cricket South Africa) will be eager to unearth fresh talent from the domestic T20 extravaganza.

TOSS – The toss between Tshwane Spartans vs Nelson Mandela Bay Giants will take place at 8.30 PM (IST).

Time: 9.00 PM IST.

Venue: SuperSport Park, Centurion

My Dream11 Team

Theunis de Bruyn, JJ Smuts, Jason Roy (VC), Matthew Breetzke, (WK), AB de Villiers (C), Chris Morris, Roelof van der Merwe, Imran Tahir, Lungi Ngidi, Lutho Sipamla, Junior Dala

TST vs NMG Probable Playing XIs

Tshwane Spartans: Tony de Zorzi, Dean Elgar, AB de Villiers, Theunis de Bruyn, Heinrich Klaasen (C & WK), Roelof van der Merwe, Tom Curran, Morne Morkel, Lutho Sipamla, Morne Morkel and Wiaan Mulder

Nelson Mandela Bay Giants: Jason Roy, Matthew Breetzke, JJ Smuts (C), Ben Dunk (WK), Heino Kuhn, Farhaan Behardien, Chris Morris, Onke Nyaku, Junior Dala, Imran Tahir, Nandre Burger

TST vs NMG Captain and Vice-Captains Picks

Suggested Captaincy Options – AB de Villiers, JJ Smuts, Lungi Ngidi

Suggested Vice-Captaincy Options – Jason Roy, Roelof van der Merwe, Imran Tahir

SQUADS

Nelson Mandela Bay Giants: Imran Tahir, Jason Roy, Chris Morris, Jon-Jon Smuts, Junior Dala, Farhaan Behardien, Beuran Hendricks, Matthew Breetzke, Onke Nyaku, Ben Dunk, Heino Kuhn, Marco Marais, Grant Thomson, Akhona Mnyaka, Nandre Burger, Dyllan Matthews.

Tshwane Spartans: AB de Villiers, Tom Curran, Morne Morkel, Lungi Ngidi, Heinrich Klaasen, Theunis de Bruyn, Roelof van der Merwe, Lutho Sipamla, Pite van Biljon, Tony de Zorzi, Waqar Salamkheil, Dean Elgar, Wiaan Mulder, Vaughn van Jaarsveld, Corbin Bosch, Donavon Ferreira

