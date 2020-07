Dream11 Team Cricket Hints

TU vs ET ECS T10 Tallinn: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips Tallinn United vs East Tigers, at 2:00 PM IST Saturday, July 25:

Tallinn United vs East Tigers Dream11 Team

TU vs ET Dream11 Predictions

Keeper – Monir Uz Zaman, Mayur Borgaonkar

Batsmen – Habil Khan (c), Madhawa Basnayaka, Farhan Tarefder, Arslan Amjed

All-Rounders – Walid Khan, Anurag Poudel (vc)

Bowlers – Ashraful Shuvo, Adithyavishnu Vaikkath, Arun Prakash

SQUADS

Tallinn United: Mayur Borgaonkar, Taimur Khan, Arslan Amjed, Rifaq Khan, Ankur Patel, Nand Lal, Anurag Poudel, Murali Obili, Ashish Rana, Arun Prakash, Krishan Rajput, Jayanth Bharadhwaj, Aditya Panwar, Vinod Kunwar.

East Tigers: Monir Uz Zaman, Juber Nevi, Habib Khan, Madhawa Basnayaka, Farhan Tarafder, Walid Khan, Hafizul Islam, Rishikesh Shankaran, Adithyavishnu Vaikkath, Ashraful Shuvo, Omar Masum, Swaminathan Ramachandran, Tofiqur Rahman, Adil Hoque.

