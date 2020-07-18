Dream11 Team Hints

TUH vs MSF Dream11 ECS T10 League 2020 Frankfurt: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Turk FC Hattersheim am Main vs MSC Frankfurt at 2:30 PM IST July 18: Also Read - FCC vs MSF Dream11 Team Hints, Dream11 ECS T10 League 2020 Frankfurt: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Frankfurt Cricket Club vs MSC Frankfurt at 12:30 PM IST July 18

Cricket returns in Czech Republic after the coronavirus pandemic brought the game to a screeching halt globally. The ECB Czech Super Series T10 League has a unique format. 16 teams are participating and have been split into four groups of four teams each. Each team in each group will play three round-robin matches. An eliminator playoff will be held between the 2nd and 3rd placed teams. The winner of this will lock horns with the topper in the group final. The winners of each group will then progress for the final weekend where they will square off for the title. The four groups have been assigned a weekend each. The matches will be broadcast live in Czech Republic and globally as well.

Toss: The toss between Turk FC Hattersheim am Main vs MSC Frankfurt will take place at 2 PM (IST).

Time: 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Frankfurt CC

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – H Rahman

Batsmen – A Salam-Bhatti, A Khan, Z Arjubi

Allrounders – A Hamid-Bhatti, M Yar Ashraf, N Mahmod-Khan

Bowlers – D Muhammad, I Miakhel, Y Mehmood-Sheikh and Y Ramzan-Butt

SQUADS

MSC Frankfurt: A Khan, M Yar Ashraf, Z Arjubi, H Rahman, S Khan, Q Khan, D Muhammad, W Khan, I Miakhel, S Khan Afridi and P Singh

Turk FC Hattersheim am Main: A Waheed, A Hamid-Bhatti, J Butt, A Salam-Bhatti, N Mahmod-Khan, Y Ramzan-Butt, M Butt, Y Mehmood-Sheikh, R Rizwan-Ahmad, A Butt and Z Qamar

Check Dream11 Prediction/ TUC Dream11 Team/ MSF Dream11 Team/ Turk FC Hattersheim am Main Dream11 Team/ MSC Frankfurt Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more.