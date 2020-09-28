TUH vs SGH Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Turk FC Hattersheim am Main vs SG Hainhausen 1886 Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Frankfurt 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction For Today's TUH vs SGH Match 4 at Frankfurt Oval:

The T10 series moves back to Frankfurt and this time 10 teams will be taking part in the five-day event.

The teams are hosts Frankfurt Cricket Club, Türk FC Hattersheim am Main, SG Hainhausen 1886, TSV Cricket Pfungstadt, Darmstadt CC, FCA04 United Stars Darmstadt, MSC Frankfurt, SV Wiesbaden 1899, Lemar CC Oberursel and FC Germania Bieber.

They will compete across 24 matches that include 20 league matches followed by two semifinals, bronze final and the summit clash.

September 28 Schedule

#Match 1, Frankfurt Cricket Club vs Turk FC Hattersheim am Main, 12:30 PM IST

#Match 2, SG Hainhausen 1886 vs TSV Cricket Pfungstadt, 2:30 PM IST

#Match 3, Darmsradt CC e.V vs Frankfurt Cricket Club, 4:30 PM IST

#Match 4, Turk FC Hattersheim am Main vs SG Hainhausen 1886, 6:30 PM IST

#Match 5, TSV Cricket Pfungstadt vs Darmsradt CC e.V, 8:30 PM IST

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Frankfurt 2020 match toss between Turk FC Hattersheim am Main and SG Hainhausen 1886 will take place at 6:00 PM (IST) – September 28.

Match Start Time: 6:30 PM IST

TUH vs SGH My Dream11 Team

A Noor-Zadran (captain), F Bashir (vice-captain), J Butt, A Salam-Bhatti, T Ahmad-Adil, R Ahmad, U Ullah, A Hamid-Bhatti, Hasher Rehma-Bhatti, A Imran, A Tariq Jan

TUH vs SGH Squads

Turk FC Hattersheim am Main: Saad Latif-Ahmad, Zohaib Qamar, Abdul Hamid-Bhatti, Naser Mahmod-Khan, Inaam Ullah, Amir Waheed, Fazal Bashir, Alaam Noor-Zadran, Tahir Ahmed, Yousaf Ramzan-Butt, Rana Rizwan-Ahmad, Yasir Mehmood-Sheikh, Anees-Ur-Rehman Bhatti, Hasher Rehma-Bhatti, Mahid Butt, Javeed Butt, Shahid Ahmed, Atta-ul-Mannan Butt, Abdul Salam-Bhatti, Umair Khalid, Nawabzad-Mohamed Ameer-Bin-Jung

SG Hainhausen: Noman Ahmed Raja, Haroon Malik, Ali Imran, Atta-ul Quddoos, Karim Ahmad, Naeem Ahmad, Qasrani Imran Ahmad, Asrar Ahmad, Asif Wasim, Akakhel Tariq Jan, Muneeb Mubashir, Muneeb Ahmad, Rafeh Ahmad, Muhammad Zoaib Ali, Ali Raza Virk, Shah Wali Zadran, Waqar Ahmad Rana, Asad Manzoor Malik, Tahir Ahmad -Adil, Nasir Ahmad, Yasir Ahmed

