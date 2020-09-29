TUH vs TCP Dream11 Tips And Prediction

The seventh match of the tournament will be played between Turk FC Hattersheim am Main and TSV Cricket Pfungstadt.

We are through with the opening day of the league with Hainhausen winning both their matches to claim the top spot while Pfungstadt losing both their matches to be placed fifth in Group A. Darmstadt, Frankfurt and Hattersheim won one each.

The T10 series moves back to Frankfurt and this time 10 teams will be taking part in the five-day event.

The teams are hosts Frankfurt Cricket Club, Turk FC Hattersheim am Main, SG Hainhausen 1886, TSV Cricket Pfungstadt, Darmstadt CC e.V, FCA04 United Stars Darmstadt, MSC Frankfurt, SV Wiesbaden 1899, Lemar CC Oberursel and FC Germania Bieber.

They will compete across 24 matches that include 20 league matches followed by two semifinals, bronze final and the summit clash.

September 29 Schedule

#Match 6, Frankfurt Cricket Club vs SG Hainhausen 1886, 12:30 PM IST

#Match 7, Turk FC Hattersheim am Main vs TSV Cricket Pfungstadt, 2:30 PM IST

#Match 8, Darmsradt CC e.V vs Turk FC Hattersheim am Main, 4:30 PM IST

#Match 9, TSV Cricket Pfungstadt vs Frankfurt Cricket Club, 6:30 PM IST

#Match 10, SG Hainhausen 1886 vs Darmsradt CC e.V, 8:30 PM IST

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Frankfurt 2020 match toss between Turk FC Hattersheim am Main and TSV Cricket Pfungstadt will take place at 2:00 PM (IST) – September 28.

Match Start Time: 2:30 PM IST

TUH vs TCP My Dream11 Team

F Shehzad Joyia (captain), J Butt (vice-captain), Abdul Salam-Bhatti, F Bashir, M Habib, Z Nasar, A Ahmad, Hasher Rehma-Bhatti, A Bhatti, T Ahmed, A Pasha

TUH vs TCP Squads

Turk FC Hattersheim am Main: Naser Mahmod-Khan, Inaam Ullah, Amir Waheed, Fazal Bashir, Alaam Noor-Zadran, Tahir Ahmed, Yousaf Ramzan-Butt, Rana Rizwan-Ahmad, Yasir Mehmood-Sheikh, Anees-Ur-Rehman Bhatti, Hasher Rehma-Bhatti, Mahid Butt, Javeed Butt, Shahid Ahmed, Atta-ul-Mannan Butt, Abdul Salam-Bhatti, Umair Khalid, Nawabzad-Mohamed Ameer-Bin-Jung, Saad Latif-Ahmad, Zohaib Qamar, Abdul Hamid-Bhatti

TSV Cricket Pfungstadt: Zeeshan Nasar, Akmal Ahmad, Qasair Ilyas, Barkat Ali, Zeeshan Ali, Tousif Ahmed, Nasir Ahmad, Ata-Ul-Kareem Pasha, Zulfiqar Zafar Ahmad, Zeshan Atif, Muhammad Habib, Farrakh Shehzad Joyia, Arsalan Javed, Suleman Ahmad, Samar Ahmad Khan, Khalid Mahmood Babar

