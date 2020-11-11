Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Turkey vs Croatia Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction International Friendly 2020 Matchday 2 – Fantasy Football Tips, Predicted XIs For Today’s Match TUR vs CRO at Vodafone Park, Istanbul: In an exciting International Friendly encounter on Wednesday night, two footballing powerhouses Turkey and Croatia will be locking horns at the Vodafone Park, Istanbul. The International Friendly TUR vs CRO match will kick-off at 11.15 AM IST – November 11. Turkey have been winless this year with four draws and a loss. They are also third in their Nationals League Group, four points from second place and five points from leaders, Russia. They also secured an impressive 3-3 draw with a last-minute goal against Germany in an international friendly game. On the other hand, Croatia had a tough 2020 with three losses in five matches, including a 4-2 loss to France and a 4-1 loss to Portugal. They are also third in the Nations League Group, seven points off the top spot. The online live streaming and TV broadcast of International Friendly will be available for Indian audience on Sony Liv App and Sony Sports network respectively. Also Read - NED vs SPA Dream11 Team Tips And Predictions, International Friendly 2020 – Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Netherlands vs Spain at Johan Cruyff Arena November 11 Wednesday

Kick-Off Time: The International Friendly match between Turkey and Croatia will start at 11.15 AM IST – November 11 in India. Also Read - PAN vs SHA Dream11 Team Prediction Siechem Pondicherry T20 Match 1: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Probable XIs For Today's Panthers XI vs Sharks XI at Siechem Cricket Ground 6:30 PM IST November 11 Wednesday

Venue: Vodafone Park, Istanbul. Also Read - KCC vs MIN Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 - Barcelona 2020 Match 12: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Probable XIs For Today's Bangladesh Kings CC vs Minhaj CC at Montjuic Ground 7 PM IST November 11 Wednesday

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- Mert Gunok

Defenders- Filip Uremovic, Duje Caleta-Car, Kaan Ayhan, Merih Demiral

Midfielders- Mateo Kovacic, Marcelo Brozovic, Mario Pasalic (VC), Cengiz Under (C)

Forwards- Cenk Tosun, Bruno Petkovic

TUR vs CRO Predicted Playing XIs

Turkey: Mert Gunok, Nazim Sangare, Kaan Ayhan, Merih Demiral, Caner Erkin, Okay Yokuslu, Ozan Tufan, Yusuf Yazici, Efecan Karaca, Cenk Tosun, Cengiz Under.

Croatia: Dominik Livakovic, Filip Uremovic, Domagoj Vida, Duje Caleta-Car, Dario Melnjak, Mateo Kovacic, Marcelo Brozovic, Mario Pasalic, Josip Brekalo, Bruno Petkovic, Domagoj Bradaric.

TUR vs CRO SQUADS

Turkey (TUR): Fehmi Mert Günok, Mahmut Tekdemir, Yusuf Yazici, Merih Demiral, Hasan Ali Kaldirim, Umut Meras, Zeki Celik, Hakan Calhanoglu, Okay Yokuslu, zan Tufan, Burak Yilmaz, Kenan Karaman, Cengiz Ünder, Abdulkadir Omur, Enes Ünal, Ugurcan Cakir, Gökhan Akkan, Emre Kilinc, Nazim Sangaré, Mert Mulder, Ahmed Kutucu, Orkun Kokcu, Dorukhan Tokoz.

Croatia (CRO): Dominik Livakovic, Ivo Grbic, Simon Sluga, Duje Caleta-Car, Dejan Lovren, Tin Jedvaj, Domagoj Vida, Philip Uremovich, Mile Skoric, Borna Barisic, Dario Melnjak, Sime Vrsaljko, Marcelo Brozovic, Milan Badelj, Mateo Kovacic, Mario Pasalic, Nikola Vlasic, Ivan Perisic, Josip Brekalo, Ante Rebic, Andrej Kramaric, Ante Budimir, Bruno Petkovic, Antonio Colak.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ TUR Dream11 Team/ CRO Dream11 Team/ Turkey Dream11 Team Prediction/ Croatia Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction International Friendly/ Online Football Tips and more.