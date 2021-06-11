TUR vs ITA Dream11 Tips and Predictions

Check Dream11 Team Turkey vs Italy Euro 2020 – Football Prediction Tips For Today's Match TUR vs ITA. The biggest football competition in Europe is back as Italy and Turkey will face each other in the opening clash of Euro 2020. Italy being a bigger giant in world football will enter the match as favourites. However, Euros is famous for big upsets and many will back the underdog Turkey to create one on Saturday.

Here is today’s Dream11 pick for TUR vs ITA

Kick-off Time: The match starts at 12:30 AM IST – June 12, Saturday in India.

TUR vs ITA My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Gianluigi Donnarumma

Defenders: Alessandro Florenzi, Caglar Soyuncu, Leonardo Bonucci

Midfielders: Hakan Calhanoglu, Jorginho (VC), Manuel Locatelli, Ozan Tufan

Strikers: Burak Yilmaz, Ciro Immobile, Lorenzo Insigne (C)

Turkey vs Italy Probable Line-up

Turkey: Ugurcan Cakir (GK), Zeki Celik, Merih Demiral, Caglar Soyuncu, Umut Meras, Okay Yokuslu, Cengiz Under, Ozan Tufan, Hakan Calhanoglu, Yusuf Yazici, Burak Yilmaz

Italy: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Alessandro Florenzi, Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini, Emerson Palmieri, Nicolo Barella, Jorginho, Manuel Locatelli, Federico Chiesa, Ciro Immobile, Lorenzo Insigne

