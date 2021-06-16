TUR vs WAL Dream11 Team Prediction Euro 2020

Turkey vs Wales Dream11 Team Prediction Euro 2020- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's TUR vs WAL at Puskas Arena: In the upcoming UEFA EURO 2020 match. Turkey will lock horns against Wales in a Group A encounter. Turkey lost their previous game to giants Italy by 2-0 in the opening match of the tournament and are itching to get off the mark in the competition. On the other hand Wales came from behind to draw the match against Switzerland as they semi-finalists of the previous edition aim for their first three points of the competition.

Here are the EURO 2020 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and TUR vs WAL Dream11 Team Prediction, TUR vs WAL Fantasy football Prediction T10 game, TUR vs WAL Probable XIs EURO 2020, Fantasy football Prediction – Turkey vs Wales, Fantasy Playing Tips – EURO 2020

TIME: 9:30 PM IST – June.

Venue: Olympic Stadium, Baku.

TUR vs WAL My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Danny Ward

Defenders: Ben Davies, Umut Meras, Zeki Celik, Neco Williams

Midfielders: Aaron Ramsey, Cengiz Under, Hakan Calhanoglu

Forwards: Gareth Bale, Kieffer Moore, Burak Yilmaz

Captain: Gareth Bale Vice-Captain: Aaron Ramsey

TUR vs WAL Probable Playing XIs

Turkey

Uğurcan Cakir; Zeki Celik, Çağlar Soyuncu, Merih Demiral, Umut Meras; Okay Yokuslu; Cengiz Under, Yusuf Yazici, Orkun Kokcu, Hakan Calhanoglu; Burak Yilmaz

Wales

Danny Ward; Neco Williams, Joe Rodon, Chris Mepham, Ben Davies; Joe Allen, Aaron Ramsey, Harry Wilson; Gareth Bale, Kieffer Moore, Daniel James

