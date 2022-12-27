Turkey President Recep Erdogan Claims Cristiano Ronaldo is a Victim of ‘Political Ban’ at FIFA World Cup 2022

New Delhi: Cristiano Ronaldo didn’t have the best of 2022 with both club and country and now Turkey President Recep Erdogan has come out in support of the Portuguese international with a big claim that CR7 has been a victim of ‘Political Ban’ at the FIFA World Cup 2022.

“They have wasted Ronaldo. Unfortunately, they have imposed a political ban on him,” Erdogan said as quoted by Al Jazeera.

“Ronaldo is someone who stands for the Palestinian cause”, President Recep revealed.

”Sending a footballer like Ronaldo onto the field with only 30 minutes left in the game ruined his psychology and sapped his energy”, he added.

CR7 left Manchester United on mutual agreement following his explosive interview with Piers Morgan and didn’t have the best of World Cups as Portugal slumped to a 1-0 loss on the hands of Morocco in the Quarter-Final stage of the competition. It was an emotional moment for the great man as the Portuguese left the biggest stage in tears as it could be his last every World Cup, considering his age. In the last two knock-out stage matches, he came off the bench as a second-half substitute.

Currently without a club, he is looking forward to his new destination. As per latest report, Ronaldo has agreed to a move to Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr. He is actually still waiting for an offer from an European club and if that doesn’t happen, the 5-time Ballon D’or winner will move to Asia. The Saudi club has offered the former Real Madrid a whooping 200 Million Euros per year.