Turkey vs Austria Dream11 Prediction For ECC T10: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs

The match will serve as a litmus test for both teams and it will assess their batting and bowling prowess. In flat conditions, the side that is more penetrative with the ball stands a better chance to win the match.

Turkey will take on Austria in the Dream11 ECC T10. This will be the first-ever match between Turkey and Austria in cricket. Both of these sides have just started their cricket journey, but their performances in the recent past have been quite impressive. Turkey has a number of skilled players in their squad and this includes their captain, Ertan Mumcuoglu, the versatile all-rounder Hakan Akkaya, and the talented batter Gulsan Ali. Similarly, Austria too have a whole host of gifted players such as their captain, Imran Asif, all-rounder Ahsan Yousuf and talented batter Zeshan Arif.

Turkey vs Austria match details: Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Baseer Khan

Vice Captain: Karanbir Singh

Wicket-Keepers: Arsalan Arif

Batters: Baseer Khan, Ranjit Singh-I, Zeshan Arif(c)

All-Rounders: Imran Asif, Karanbir Singh, Abdullah Akbarjan, Aqib Iqbal(vc), Mecit Ozturk

Bowlers: Sahel Zadran, Ahsan Yousuf

Turkey vs Austria: Probable Playing XI

Turkey: Gokhan Alta (c), Cihan Altun, Ilyas Ataullah, Ishak Elec, Romeo Nath, Mecit Ozturk, Batuhan Sahin(WK), Murat Yilmaz, Ali Turkmen, Muhammet Bicer, Muhammed Turkmen

Austria: Ahsan Yousuf, Aqib Iqbal (c), Imran Asif, Ranjit Singh-I, Zeshan Arif, Sahel Zadran, Baseer Khan, Karanbir Singh,Itibarshah Deedar, Abdullah Akbarjan, Arsalan Arif

Turkey vs Austria: Full Squads

Turkey: Batuhan Sahin, Ali Turkmen, Cihan Altun, Ilyas Ataullah, Ishak Elec, Mecit Ozturk, Muhammed Turkmen, Gokhan Alta (c), Murat Ipek, Muhammet Kursat Canbaz, Muhammet Bicer, Murat Yilmaz, Romeo Nath

Austria: Arsalan Arif, Aman Ahmadzai, Zeshan Arif, Baseer Khan, Ranjit Singh-1, Imran Asif, Ahsan Yousuf, Karanbir Singh, Aqib Iqbal (c), Abdullah Akbarjan, Sahel Zadran, Itibarshah Deedar, Ishak Safi

