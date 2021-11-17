Mumbai: Virat Kohli has kept low after India’s T20 World Cup debacle, also because he is on rest after a grueling season of cricket. Just ahead of the first T20I game against New Zealand in Jaipur, Kohli took to Twitter and posted a couple of pictures. What has now left fans confused is his caption.Also Read - IND v NZ: Tim Southee Has Such Great Leadership Qualities, Says Brendon McCullum

The 'Turkish Eye' caption is making all the noise. In Turkish culture, this protects an individual from evil. It is commonly used to represent eyes, various senses of looking, various senses of charms, envy, and jealousy, and Turkey and Turkish culture.

Multiple reports suggest that Kohli and the team management have not gotten along well. He has also faced a lot of backlash for his form with the bat as well.

Here is Kohli’s post:

Here is how fans reacted:

The 33-year-old recently stepped down as T20 captain of the side after the T20 World Cup.

Rohit Sharma-Rahul Dravid Era Begins

Rohit Sharma would be leading this time as full-time T20I captain, His first assignment would be against New Zealand in the upcoming three-match T20I series. With big names missing the home series, fresh faces could be seen in the playing XI against New Zealand. Venkatesh Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Harshal Patel would look to impress if they get a chance.

Rahul Dravid has officially taken over as the head coach of the Indian cricket team, and his first assignment in the upcoming three-match T20I series against New Zealand, starting on November 17 – Wednesday. Addressing the media through a virtual press conference ahead of the first match, Dravid was joined by Rohit. The duo spoke about a range of issues from players’ workload management to separate teams for different formats. This was the first time when Dravid spoke at a press conference after he replaced Ravi Shastri as the coach of the Men in Blue.

“We just need to set the template right, and we have got some time to do that. India have been brilliant in T20Is but it’s just that we haven’t won an ICC tournament. We have played and performed well as a team. We will be looking to fill some holes in the team. I’m not saying we should follow a certain team’s template. We should set our own template, which suits the best for us,” said Rohit on the eve of the T20I series opener against New Zealand.

At the same time, Dravid emphasised on workload management to keep players fit and fresh ahead of big tournaments. “Workload management is an important aspect of cricket. We see that in football as well. The mental and physical well-being of players will be a priority. We need to do a balancing act, have to work towards having players fit for the big tournaments.

New roles 👌

New challenges 👊

“Workload management is important. Players aren’t machines. We want all our players fresh for the challenges ahead. It’s very simple, we have to monitor every series we play,” said Dravid.

Talking about former captain Kohli’s role, the new T20I captain said that he would remain an integral part of the set-up.

“What he has been doing for the team, his role will remain the same. He is very important. He is an impact player, he leaves an impression whenever he plays. He is a very important player from the team’s point of view,” added Rohit.