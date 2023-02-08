Home

Turkish Footballer Ahmet Eyup Turkaslan Dies In Devastating Earthquake

The 28-year-old Turkaslan has played six times for Turkish second-division club Yeni Malatyaspor after joining in 2021.

New Delhi: Turkish goalkeeper Ahmet Eyup Turkaslan has died following the devastating earthquake in his country, the Yeni Malatyaspor has announced.

“Our goalkeeper, Ahmet Eyup Turkaslan, lost his life after being under the collapse of the earthquake. Rest in peace. We will not forget you,” the club issued a statement on Twitter.

Başımız sağ olsun! Kalecimiz Ahmet Eyüp Türkaslan, meydana gelen depremde göçük altında kalarak, hayatını kaybetmiştir. Allah rahmet eylesin, mekanı cennet olsun.

Seni unutmayacağız güzel insan.😢 pic.twitter.com/15yjH9Sa1H — Yeni Malatyaspor (@YMSkulubu) February 7, 2023

Former Crystal Palace and Everton winger Yannick Bolasie, who currently plays for Turkish second tier side Caykur Rizespor, shared his condolences on Twitter.

“RIP brother Eyup Ahmet Turkaslan. One moment you can see someone in the dugout, the next moment they’re gone. My condolences to all his family and team-mates at Yeni Malatyaspor. Devastating to hear and wish we can all continue to help everyone in need,” Bolasie tweeted.

