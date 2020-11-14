Lance Stroll of Racing Point stunned everyone on Saturday by taking the first career pole position in a wet qualifying session at the Turkish Grand Prix. The 22-year-old thus becomes the first Canadian on pole since world champion Jacques Villeneuve did so in 1997. Also Read - Formula One Star Lewis Hamilton Edges Michael Schumacher's Record of 92 Grand Prix Wins to Create History

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen will join Stroll on the front row. Racing Point’s Mexican Sergio Perez was third after the qualifying session was delayed due to rains at Istanbul Park. Also Read - Eifel Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton Equals Michael Schumacher's Record of 91 Formula 1 Wins

Six-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, chasing his seventh title, qualified sixth, and his teammate and the only title rival Valtteri Bottas was ninth. Also Read - Four-Time F1 World Champion Sebastian Vettel to Join Aston Martin in 2021

Stroll has had a chequered career since 2017, when he joined F1 with Williams.

“I can’t really put it into words right now. I’m shocked. I didn’t expect us to be up here. In final practice there were a lot things we were weren’t sure of coming into qualifying — we didn’t look too competitive,” he said.

“But I am so happy with that. I really put that lap together. Valtteri spun in front of me on one lap and then I had one lap at the end to do it and nailed pretty much every corner. It’s such a great way to bounce back after a tough few weeks. Since Mugello it has been a tough ride but it feels really good right now.”