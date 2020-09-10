TUS vs BAR Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Indian Tuskers vs Barbarian CC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Bulgaria 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction For Today's TUS vs BAR at National Sports Academy: So we have entered the last day of the league stage of the competition after which we will have our four semifinalists. In the first match of the day, Indian Tuskers will be up against Barbarian CC.

Five matches have been scheduled for today.

September 10 Schedule

#Match 16, Indian Tuskers vs Barbarian CC, 11:30 AM IST

#Match 17, Medical University Sofia vs MU Dons, 1:30 PM IST

#Match 18, Indian Tuskers vs Medical University Sofia, 3:30 PM IST

#Match 19, Indo-Bulgarian CC vs Indian Tuskers, 5:30 PM IST

#Match 20, Barbarian CC vs Indo-Bulgarian CC , 8:00 IST

Five teams are taking part in the ECS T10 League including Medical University Sofia, Indo-Bulgarian CC, MU Dons, Indian Tuskers and Barbarians CC. They will feature in 24 matches spread across five days.

“We are very excited to partner once again with the Bulgarian Cricket Federation. Andrey Lilov, Prakash Mishra and his team are continually pushing the boundaries on and off the field to make the game shine in Bulgaria,” said Daniel Weston, European Cricket Series and European Cricket Network founder.

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Bulgaria 2020 match toss between Indian Tuskers and Barbarian CC will take place at 11:00 PM (IST) – September 10.

Time: 11:30 AM IST

Venue: National Sports Academy

TUS vs BAR My Dream11 Team

Akshay Harikumar (captain), Tom Omolo (vice-captain), Clix John, Jevon Payne, Ivaylo Katzarski, Alexandar Stoychev, Jake Mathew, Krasmir Kamenov, Boyko Heralanov Ivanov, Benhur Benjamin, Stuart Clarkson

TUS vs BAR Squads

Indian Tuskers CC: Arun Saj, Nezer Varghese, Romald Lazarus, Bradley Constantine, Mandeep Singh, Ashad Arifeen, Kevin Shaji, Clix John, Jake Mathew, Akshay Harikumar, Benhur Benjamin, Nithin Sunil, Ken Shaji

Barbarian CC: Dimo Nikolov, Stuart Clarkson, Nikolay Nankov, Krasmir Kamenov, Tom Omolo, Ivan Kamburov, Andy Robinson, Boyko Ivanov, Andrey Lilov, Nick Robinson, Hristo Ivanov, Jevon Payne, Deyan Shipkov, Ivaylo Katzarski, Alexander Stoychev

