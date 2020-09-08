TUS vs BAR Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Indian Tuskers vs Barbarian CC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Rome 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction For Today's TUS vs BAR at National Sports Academy: The action continues non-stop in the ECS T10 Bulgaria with Indian Tuskers taking the field against Barbarian CC in what will be the third match of the day and eighth overall.

Meanwhile, a total of five matches have been scheduled for Tuesday.

September 8 Schedule

#Match 6, Indian Tuskers vs MU Dons, 11:30 AM IST

#Match 7, Barbarian CC vs Medical University Sofia, 1:30 PM IST

#Match 8, Indian Tuskers vs Barbarian CC, 3:30 PM IST

#Match 9, Indo-Bulgarian CC vs MU Dons, 5:30 PM IST

#Match 10, Medical University Sofia vs Indo-Bulgarian CC, 8:00 PM IST

Five teams are taking part in the ECS T10 League including Medical University Sofia, Indo-Bulgarian CC, MU Dons, Indian Tuskers and Barbarians CC. They will feature in 24 matches spread across five days.

“We are very excited to partner once again with the Bulgarian Cricket Federation. Andrey Lilov, Prakash Mishra and his team are continually pushing the boundaries on and off the field to make the game shine in Bulgaria,” said Daniel Weston, European Cricket Series and European Cricket Network founder.

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Rome 2020 match toss between Indian Tuskers and Barbarian CC will take place at 3:00 PM (IST) – September 8.

Time: 3:30 PM IST

Venue: National Sports Academy

TUS vs BAR My Dream11 Team

Akshay Harikumar (captain), Boyko Heralanov Ivanov (vice-captain), Tom Omolo, Nithin Sunil, Clix John, Benhur Benjamin, Dimo Krasimirov Nikolov, Jake Mathew, Bradleey Constantine, Krasmir Kamenov, Boyko Heralanov Ivanov, Romald Lazarus

TUS vs BAR Squads

Indian Tuskers: Akshay Harikumar, Nithin Sunil, Romald Lazarus, Akshay Harikumar, Kevin Shaji, Apoorv Mishra, Bradley Constantine, Arun Saj, Fayyas Mohammad, Jake Mathew, Shaun Dillon, Clix John, Benhur Benjamin, Nezer Varghese, Ken Shaji

Barbarian CC: Diyan Georgive Shipkov, Hristo Boykov Ivanov, Jevon Payne, Nikolay Nankov, Nick Robinson, Andy Robinson, Dimo Krasimirov Nikolov, Andre Lilov, Ivan Kamburov, Krasmir Kavenov, Boiko Heralanov Ivanov, Tom Omolo, Stuart Clarkson, Ivaylo, Katzarski, Alexander Stoychev

