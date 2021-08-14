TUS vs BUL Dream11 Tips And Prediction Pondicherry T20

Tuskers XI vs Bulls XI Dream11 Team Prediction Pondicherry T20 2021 – Fantasy Cricket Playing Tips, Drean11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s TUS vs BUL at CA Siechem Ground, Puducherry: In match no. 17 of BYJU’s Pondicherry T20 competition, Tuskers XI will lock horns against the Bulls XI at the Cricket Association Pondicherry Siechem Ground. The Pondicherry T20 TUS vs SHA match will begin at 9:30 AM IST – August 15, Sunday. Both the teams are placed at the bottom half of the table with only one victory so far in the competition. Tuskers XI need to break their two-match losing streak in order to move up in the points table. Batting is the main area of concern for them. On the other hand, Bulls XI are heading into this match on the back of 3 matches losing streak and they are sitting at the bottom of the table with only 4 points under their belt. Here is the Pondicherry T20 Dream11 Guru Tips and TUS vs BUL Dream11 Team Prediction Pondicherry T20, TUS vs BUL Fantasy Cricket Prediction Pondicherry T20, Probable XIs for TUS vs BUL Pondicherry T20 match.Also Read - OVI vs LNS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips The Hundred: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs - Oval Invincibles vs London Spirit, Team News For Today's Match 28 at Kennington Oval 11 PM IST August 14 Saturday

TOSS: The Pondicherry T20 match toss between Tuskers XI vs Bulls XI will take place at 9 AM (IST) – August 15. Also Read - NOR vs LIV Dream11 Team Tips, Fantasy Prediction Premier League 2021: Captain, Vice-captain - Norwich City vs Liverpool, Today's Football Predicted XIs, Tema News From Carrow Road 10 PM IST August 14 Saturday

Time: 9:30 AM IST Also Read - OVI-W vs LNS-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips The Hundred: Captain, Vice-Captain- Oval Invincibles Women vs London Spirit Women Match 28, Probable XIs, Team News For Today's at Kennington Oval 8 PM IST August 14 Saturday

Venue: CA Siechem Ground, Puducherry.

TUS vs BUL My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – S Karthik-II, Yash Avinash Jadhav

Batsmen – K Aravind, Aleti Karthik Reddy, Jay Pandey

All-rounders – Fabid Ahmed, P Thamaraikannan (C), S Ashwath-II

Bowlers – M Pooviarasan (VC), Karthik B Nair, A Aravindaraj

TUS vs BUL Probable Playing XIs

Tuskers XI: Yash Avinash Jadhav (wk), K Aravind, Fabid Ahmed (C), Kumar P, P Thamaraikannan, Kaladi Nagur Babu, Aleti Karthik Reddy, A Aravindaraj, S Venkadesan, Sharadh Kishan A, Rohan S.

Bulls XI: S Karthik (wk), Vikneshwaran Marimuthu (c), Gautham Srinivas, Jay Pandey, P Surendiran, N Vengadeshwaran, Karthik B Nair, Bhupender Chauhan, M Pooviarasan, S Ashwath, Sathya Kumar.

TUS vs BUL SQUADS

Tuskers XI: Rohan S, Kaladi Nagur Babu, Fabid Ahmed©, Parandaman Thamaraikannan, Venkadesan S, Kumar P, Karthik Reddy, Sharadh Kishan A, Aravind K, Aravindaraj A, Yash Jadhav (wk), Satyanarayana Raju, Ankit Agarwal, Sanjay Kansal.

Bulls XI: Vikneshwaran Marimuthu, Bhupender Chauhan, Karthik B Nair, Mohamed Safeequddin, Surendiran P, Amarnath Akki, Ashwath Sridhar, Lawrence Jawaharraj, Marc Morais, Pooviarasan M, Sathya Kumar, Vengadeshwaran N, Gautham Srinivas, Jay Pandey, Karthik S, Thalaivan Sargunam.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ BUL Dream11 Team/ TUS Dream11 Team/ Tuskers XI Dream11 Team Prediction/ Bulls XI Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips Pondicherry T20/ Fantasy Cricket Tips and more.