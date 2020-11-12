Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Tuskers XI vs Bulls XI Dream11 Team Prediction Siechem Pondicherry T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today's TUS vs BUL at Cricket Association Pondicherry's Siechem Ground: In the Match 5 of Siechem Pondicherry T20 on Thursday, Tuskers XI and Bulls XI will face each other at the Cricket Association Pondicherry's Siechem Ground. The Siechem Pondicherry T20 TUS vs BUL match will begin at 9.30 AM IST – November 13. The teams will lock horns against each other for the first time in the season. Tuskers XI have already won their first match of the season against Lions XI and will look to continue the winning momentum in the tournament. While the Bulls XI have already started the tournament on the poor note and will look to bounce back in the tournament against Tuskers XI.

TOSS: The Siechem Pondicherry T20 match toss between Tuskers XI vs Bulls XI will take place at 9 PM IST – November 13, Friday.

Time: 9.30 AM IST.

Venue: Cricket Association Pondicherry’s Siechem Ground.

TUS vs BUL My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Sidharth Sankar (VC)

Batsmen: Mohit Mittan, V Arunkumar, AS Govindaraajan, Koppineedi Pavan Kumar S

All-rounders: Fabid Ahmed, S Parameeswaran (C)

Bowlers: A Tunda, A Rajiv, S Rohan, Paras Ratnaparkhe

TUS vs BUL Probable Playing XIs

Tuskers XI: Sagar Udeshi, Muhammed Nazil CTK, Sidharth Sankar (W/K), Neyan Kangayan, Abin Mathew M, Santhosh Kumaran S, Mohit Mittan, Paras Ratnaparkhe, Priyam Ashish, Nitish Manik Salekar, Fabid Ahmed

Bulls XI: AC Prathiban, Thalaivan Sargunam, S Rohan, Aravind Raj R, Adil Tunda, Lakshminarayanan Vignesh, Ashith Rajiv, S Sanjay, Vikneshwaran Marimuthu, S Parameeswaran, AC Prathiban

TUS vs BUL Squads

Tuskers XI (TUS): Sidharth Sankar, P Surendiran, Mohit Mittan, V Arunkumar, Nitish Manik Salekar, Neyan Kangayan, G Babu, Priyam Ashish, Paras Ratnaparkhe, G Thivagar, Fabid Ahmed, Sharadh Kishan A, Santhosh Kumaran S, Sagar Udeshi, Pankaj Singh, P Murugan, Muhammed Nazil CTK, Jikendra Jadhav, Ilakkia Venthan S, Abin Mathew M

Bulls XI (BUL): B Ranjit, Aravind Raj R, V Shashank, Thalaivan Sargunam, Stalin Kurian, Lakshminarayanan Vignesh, B Prabu, AS Govindaraajan, Vikneshwaran Marimuthu, S Sanjay, S Parameeswaran, Marc Morais, Koppineedi Pavan Kumar S, AC Prathiban, S Sabari, S Rohan, Kashyap Prudvi, D Ram Kumar, Ashith Rajiv, Akshay Jain S, Adil Tunda

