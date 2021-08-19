TUS vs LIO Dream11 Tips And Prediction Pondicherry T20

Tuskers XI vs Lions XI Dream11 Team Prediction Pondicherry T20 2021 – Fantasy Cricket Playing Tips, Drean11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today's TUS vs LIO at CA Siechem Ground, Puducherry: In match no. 27 of BYJU's Pondicherry T20 competition, Lions XI will lock horns against Tuskers XI on August 20 – Friday. The Pondicherry T20 TUS vs LIO match will begin at 9 AM IST. Both teams haven't endured a successful campaign so far and would be raring to change their fortunes in this game. With just two wins in nine games, Lions XI are reeling at the penultimate place in the Pondicherry T20 points table. On the other hand, Tuskers XI won't be proud of their performances either as they are sitting at the bottom of the table with two wins in their 8 matches. They had beaten Panthers XI in their previous meeting by 5 wickets, which will give them some sort of positivity coming into this match. Here is the Pondicherry T20 Dream11 Guru Tips and TUS vs LIO Dream11 Team Prediction Pondicherry T20, TUS vs LIO Fantasy Cricket Prediction Pondicherry T20, Probable XIs for TUS vs LIO Pondicherry T20 match.

TOSS: The Pondicherry T20 match toss between Tuskers XI vs Lions XI will take place at 8:30 AM (IST) – August 20.

Time: 9 AM IST

Venue: CA Siechem Ground, Puducherry.

TUS vs LIO My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Yash Avinash Jadhav

Batsmen – K Aravind, A Kamaleeshwaran, Nitish Manik-Salekar (C), Shreeraj Anant Gharat

All-rounders – Fabid Ahmed, P Thamaraikannan (VC), S Parameeswaran

Bowlers – S Rajaram, R Palani, Satish- Jangir B

TUS vs LIO Probable Playing XIs

Tuskers XI: Parandaman Thamaraikannan (C), Aravind K, Palani R, Kumar P, Yash Jadhav (WK), Ankit Agarwal, Malladi Subrahmanyam, Akash Kargave, Sowrrow Singh, Sharadh Kishan A, Sabari Rajasekar.

Lions XI: A Angappan, Shreeraj Anant Gharat, Kamaleeshwaran A, Parameeswaran S, Nitish Salekar, Satish Jangir B, Shri Sivagunal S, Muhammed Salmanul Faris (WK), Murugan P (C), Magadevan Mathan, Rajaram S.

TUS vs LIO SQUADS

Tuskers XI: Parandaman Thamaraikannan (C), Aravind K, Palani R, Kumar P, Yash Jadhav (wk), Ankit Agarwal, Malladi Subrahmanyam, Akash Kargave, Sowrrow Singh, Sharadh Kishan A, Sabari Rajasekar, Aravindaraj A, Karthik Reddy, Sanjay Kansal.

Lions XI: Ajith Kumar A, Kamaleeshwaran A, Nitish Salekar, Shreeraj Anant Gharat, Thennavan N, Magadevan Mathan, Murugan P, Rajaram S, Santhamoorthy S, Satish Jangir B, Baskaran Surendar, Kannan Vignesh, Parameeswaran S, Shri Sivagunal S, Ayyanar R, Muhammed Salmanul Faris.

