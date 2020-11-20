Dream11 Tips And Prediction Also Read - SHA vs TIG Dream11 Team Prediction And Tips Siechem Pondicherry T20 Match 12: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Playing Hints And Probable XIs For Today's Sharks XI vs Tigers XI at Cricket Association Pondicherry's Siechem Ground 7 PM IST November 20 Friday

Tuskers XI vs Lions XI Dream11 Team Prediction Siechem Pondicherry T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today's TUS vs LIO at Cricket Association Pondicherry's Siechem Ground: In the match 17 of Siechem Pondicherry T20, Tuskers XI and Lions XI will face each other at the Cricket Association Pondicherry's Siechem Ground. The Siechem Pondicherry T20 TUS vs LIO match will begin at 09:30 AM IST – November 21. Lions XI are at the second last on the points table with 1 win, 4 losses and a draw in six games. Tuskers are on the third spot with three wins, two loss and three draws in 8 games. Here is the Dream11 Prediction for Siechem Pondicherry T20 Match – TUS vs LIO Dream11 Team Prediction, Tuskers XI vs Lions XI Dream11 Tips, TUS vs LIO Probable Playing XIs, TUS vs LIO Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Tuskers XI vs Lions XI Siechem Pondicherry T20, Fantasy Playing Tips – Tuskers XI vs Lions XI.

TOSS: The Siechem Pondicherry T20 match toss between Tuskers XI vs Lions XI will take place at 9.00 AM IST – November 21, Saturday.

Time: 09:30 AM IST.

Venue: Cricket Association Pondicherry’s Siechem Ground.

TUS vs LIO My Dream11 Team

Wicket-keeper: S Karthik-II,

Batsman – Neyan Kangayan (VC), Akash Anand Kargave, Anton Andrew Subikshan

All-Rounders – Fabid Ahmed, Paras Ratnaparkhe (C), Priyam Ashish, P Thamaraikannan

Bowlers – Abin Matthew M, Satyanarayana Raju, K Vignesh

TUS vs LIO Probable Playing XIs

Lions XI: S Karthik-II (W/K), Syed Aziz A, B Surendar, Akash Anand Kargave, Anton Andrew Subikshan, P Thamaraikannan, Satyanarayana Raju, K Vignesh, G Thamizhmani, C Sivaraj, Pooviarasan Pooviarasan

Tuskers XI: P Surendiran (W/K), Mohit Mittan, Neyan Kangayan, Fabid Ahmed, G Thivagar, Paras Ratnaparkhe, Priyam Ashish, Sagar Udeshi, Abin Mathew M, Ilakkia Venthan S, Jikendra Jadhav

TUS vs LIO Squads

Lions XI (SHA): S Karthik-II (W/K), Syed Aziz A, B Surendar, Akash Anand Kargave, Anton Andrew Subikshan, P Thamaraikannan, Satyanarayana Raju, K Vignesh, G Thamizhmani, C Sivaraj, Pooviarasan Pooviarasan, Kaladi Nagur Babu, M Malairaja, N Thennavan, R Vivekanandan, T Nataraj, R Palani, Pooviarasan Pooviarasan, N Radjrathename, Akash V Tomar, S Venkadesan

Tuskers XI (TUS): Sidharth Sankar, P Surendiran, Mohit Mittan, V Arunkumar, Nitish Manik Salekar, Neyan Kangayan, G Babu, Priyam Ashish, Paras Ratnaparkhe, G Thivagar, Fabid Ahmed, Sharadh Kishan A, Santhosh Kumaran S, Sagar Udeshi, Pankaj Singh, P Murugan, Muhammed Nazil CTK, Jikendra Jadhav, Ilakkia Venthan S, Abin Mathew M

