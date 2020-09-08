TUS vs MUD Dream11 Tips And Prediction

#Match 6, Indian Tuskers vs MU Dons, 11:30 AM IST

#Match 7, Barbarian CC vs Medical University Sofia, 1:30 PM IST

#Match 8, Indian Tuskers vs Barbarian CC, 3:30 PM IST

#Match 9, Indo-Bulgarian CC vs MU Dons, 5:30 PM IST

#Match 10, Medical University Sofia vs Indo-Bulgarian CC, 8:00 PM IST

Five teams are taking part in the ECS T10 League including Medical University Sofia, Indo-Bulgarian CC, MU Dons, Indian Tuskers and Barbarians CC. They will feature in 24 matches spread across five days.

“We are very excited to partner once again with the Bulgarian Cricket Federation. Andrey Lilov, Prakash Mishra and his team are continually pushing the boundaries on and off the field to make the game shine in Bulgaria,” said Daniel Weston, European Cricket Series and European Cricket Network founder.

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Rome 2020 match toss between Indian Tuskers and MU Dons will take place at 11:00 AM (IST) – September 8.

Time: 11:30 AM IST

Venue: National Sports Academy

TUS vs MUD My Dream11 Team

Kiran Dasan (captain), Asad Ali Rehemtullah (vice-captain), Kevin Shaji, Sulaiman Ali, Karthik Sreekumar, Rohan Patel, Bradleey Constantine, Apoorv Mishra, Clix John, Zain Asif, Romald Lazarus

TUS vs MUD Squads

Indian Tuskers: Akshay Harikumar, Nithin Sunil, Clix John, Fayyas Mohammad, Jake Mathew, Shaun Dillon, Benhur Benjamin, Nezer Varghese, Ken Shaji, Romald Lazarus, Akshay Harikumar, Kevin Shaji, Apoorv Mishra, Bradley Constantine, Arun Saj

MU Dons: Thiekshah Suresh, Kiran Dasan, Saim Hussain, Huzaifah Babur, Borislav Metodi, Arif Khan, Zain Abidi, Sulaiman Ali, Asad Ali Rehemtullah, Zain Asif, Sunny Talpur, Umar Naveed, Karthik Sreekumar, Rohan Patel

Check Dream11 Prediction/ TUS Dream11 Team/ MUD Dream11 Team/ Indian Tuskers Dream11 Team/ MU Dons Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips & Prediction/ Online Cricket Tips and more.