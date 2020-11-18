TUS vs PAN Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Tuskers XI vs Panthers XI Dream11 Team Prediction Siechem Pondicherry T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today's TUS vs PAN at Cricket Association Pondicherry's Siechem Ground:

Tuskers XI vs Panthers XI Dream11 Team Prediction Siechem Pondicherry T20

TOSS: The Siechem Pondicherry T20 match toss between Tuskers XI and Panthers XI will take place at 1.05 PM IST – November 18, Wednesday.

Time: 1:35 PM IST.

Venue: Cricket Association Pondicherry’s Siechem Ground.

TUS vs PAN My Dream11 Team

Sidak Gurvinder Singh (captain), D Rohit (vice-captain), Raghu Sharma, Paras Ratnaparkhe, A Arvindaraj, Muhammed Nazil CTK, Sagar Udeshi, G Samuel A, Ameer Zeeshan N, Shivam Singh, Neyan Kangayan

TUS vs PAN Probable Playing XIs

Panthers XI: Ameer Zeeshan N, D Rohit, Karthikeyan J, Shivam Singh, Sidak Gurvinder Singh, Sagar Trivedi, Raghu Sharma, G Samuel A, Bharat Bhushan Sharma, A Arvindaraj, Bhupender Chauhan

Tuskers XI: Sidarth Sankar, Fabid Ahmed, Mohit Mittan, Nitish Manik Salekar, Neyan Kangayan, Sagar Udeshi, Abin Mathew M, Paras Ratnaparkhe, Muhammed Nazil CTK, Priyam Ashish, Santhosh Kumaran S

TUS vs PAN Full Squads

Panthers XI: Raghu Sharma, G Samuel A, Bharat Bhushan Sharma, A Arvindaraj, Bhupender Chauhan, Ajay Dahiya, Naveen Karthikeyan D, Sheldon Jackson, K Murugan, P Akash, Shri Sivagunal, M Mathan, R Vijai, Abhishek Bagriya, TA Abeesh, Ameer Zeeshan N, D Rohit, Karthikeyan J, Shivam Singh, Sidak Gurvinder Singh, Sagar Trivedi

Tuskers XI: Abin Mathew M, Paras Ratnaparkhe, Muhammed Nazil CTK, Priyam Ashish, Santhosh Kumaran S, P Surendiran, V Arunkumar, Ilakkia Venthan S, Jikendra Jadhav, Sharadh Kishan A, G Thivagar, P Murugan, G Babu, Pankaj Singh, Sidarth Sankar, Fabid Ahmed, Mohit Mittan, Nitish Manik Salekar, Neyan Kangayan, Sagar Udeshi

