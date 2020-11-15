Dream11 Team Prediction

TUS vs PAN Siechem Pondicherry T20 Match 9: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Probable XIs For Today's Panthers XI vs Tuskers XI T20 Match at Cricket Association Pondicherry's Siechem Ground 5.30 PM IST November 15 Sunday:

Panthers XI vs Tuskers XI Dream11 Team Prediction Siechem Pondicherry T20

TOSS: The Siechem Pondicherry T20 match toss between Panthers XI vs Tuskers XI will take place at 5 PM IST – November 15, Sunday.

Time: 5.30 PM IST.

Venue: Cricket Association Pondicherry’s Siechem Ground.

PAN vs TUS My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Siddarth Sankar, G Samuel A

Batters – Neyan Kangayan, D Rohit, Ameer Zeeshan N

All-Rounders – Raghu Sharma, Sidak Gurvinder Singh (c), Paras Ratnaparkhe (vc)

Bowlers – Sagar Udeshi, TA Abeesh, A Aravindraj

SQUADS

Tuskers XI:

Sidarth Sankar (wk), Fabid Ahmed, Mohit Mittan, Nitish Manik Salekar, Neyan Kangayan, Sagar Udeshi, Abin Mathew M, Paras Ratnaparkhe, Muhammed Nazil CTK, Priyam Ashish, Santhosh Kumaran S, P Surendiran, V Arunkumar, Ilakkia Venthan S, Jikendra Jadhav, Sharadh Kishan A, G Thivagar, P Murugan, G Babu, Pankaj Singh.

Panthers XI:

Ameer Zeeshan N, D Rohit , Ajay Dahiya, Shivam Singh S, Sidak Gurvinder Singh, Sagar Trivedi, Raghu Sharma, G Samuel A (wk), TA Abeesh, A Arvindaraj, Bharat Bhushan Sharma, Bhupender Chauhan, Naveen Karthikeyan D, Sheldon Jackson, Karthikeyan J, K Murugan, P Akash, Shri Sivagunal, M Mathan, R Vijai, Abhishek Bagriya

