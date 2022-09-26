TUS vs TIG Dream11 Team Prediction, Dream11 KCA President Cup T20 2022 Fantasy Hints

TUS vs TIG Dream11 Team Prediction, Dream11 KCA President Cup T20 2022 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – KCA Tuskers vs KCA Tigers, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Sanatana Dharma, Alappuzha 1.30 PM IST September 26, Monday. Here is the Dream11 KCA President Cup T20 2022 Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and TUS vs TIG Dream11 Team Prediction, TUS vs TIG Fantasy Cricket Prediction, TUS vs TIG Playing 11s Dream11 KCA President Cup T20 2022 Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction KCA Tuskers vs KCA Tigers, Fantasy Playing Tips – Dream11 KCA President Cup T20 2022 Series.

Time – September 26, 1.30 PM IST

Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha

TUS vs TIG Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: V Vinod

Batters: S Roger, A Basith, M Anas

All-rounders: Sharafudheen(VC), V Manoharan, M Rabin

Bowlers: VA Suresh, Ajith V(C), T Vinil, Harikrishnan D

TUS vs TIG Probable Playing XI

TUS: Varun Nayanar (wk), Rabin Krishna M, Rohan Prem (c), Shoun Roger, Vinoop Manoharan, V-K V Sreerag, K Adithyakrishnan, Mohammad Anas, Afrad Reshad, Sreehari S Nair, Vishweshwar A Suresh.

TIG: Vishnu Vinod (wk), Anand Krishnan, Akash C Pillai, Bharath Soorya M, Ananthakrishanan J, Nikhil T, Abdul Basith, Sharafuddeen, Gowtham Mohan, Mohammed Ishaque-P, Harikrishnan D.